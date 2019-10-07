Infosys to Announce Second Quarter Results on October 11, 2019

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE, BSE,NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will announce results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Friday, October 11, 2019 around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (6:15 a.m. US ET; 3:15 a.m. PST; 11:15 a.m. London time; 6:15 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time). The results will also be available on www.infosys.com.

Common press conference

(4:15 p.m. IST; 6:45 a.m. ET)

Following the release, the leadership team will be part of a common press conference at 4:15 p.m. IST. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 7:00 p.m. IST on October 11, 2019 (after 9:30 a.m. US ET on October 11, 2019). In addition, a transcript of the conference will be available at www.infosys.com.

Earnings call

(5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. IST; 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ET)

The company will conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 5:30 p.m. IST (8:00 a.m. US ET; 5:00 a.m. PST; 1:00 p.m. London time; 8:00 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time) on October 11, 2019 (open to investors/analysts in all regions), where the senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions from participants. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers provided below 10 – 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the call. During this time, the operator will provide instructions on how to ask questions. As participation in the call is limited, early registration is encouraged.

This event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 8:00 p.m. IST on October 11, 2019 (after 10:30 a.m. US ET on October 11, 2019). In addition, a transcript of the conference call will be available at www.infosys.com.

Summary of events

Event Date and Time Web-site/ Region Telephone No. Earnings release over the wire services 3:45 p.m. IST 6:15 a.m. ET October 11, 2019 www.infosys.com

Event Date and Time Web-site/ Region Telephone No. Live Webcast of common press conference 4:15 p.m. IST 6:45 a.m. ET October 11, 2019 www.infosys.com

Earnings conference call (open for questions from investors / analysts in all regions) 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. IST 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ET October 11, 2019 Questions during the call can be addressed to sandeep_mahindroo@infosys.com India Toll, Mumbai: +91-22-6280-1168 +91-22-7115-8069 Toll, Bangalore: +91-7045671221 US Toll-free: 1-866 746 2133 Toll Number: +1-323-386-8721 Singapore Toll-free: 800-101-2045 Toll-number: +65-3157-5746 Hong Kong Toll-free: 800-964-448 Toll Number: +852-3018-6877 Japan Toll Free: 0053-116-1110 Toll Number: +81-3-4589 9421 UK Toll Free: 0-808-101-1573 Toll Number: +44-203-478-5524 Germany Toll-free: 00 8001 424 3444 Canada Toll- free: 011-8001-424-3444 France Toll-free: 0-800-914-745 Replay of conference call Till October 18, 2019 www.infosys.com Toll-free, USA: 1-833-289-8317 International toll: + 1-347-974-7488 Toll, Mumbai/India: +91-22-7194-5757 +91-22-6663-5757 Playback code: 4637#

