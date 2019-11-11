Infosys to Sponsor Vitech's V3 Connect 2019 Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of cloud-based administrative software solutions, announced today that Infosys will be a sponsor of Vitech's V3 ® Connect 2019 Conference at the Four Seasons Resort in Orlando, Florida on November 13-15, 2019.

Infosys is an important part of Vitech's growing constellation of solution partners. Infosys engages in V3 solution implementations with a focus on V3-enabled automated testing in quality assurance. Infosys will present a roundtable discussion at the conference about automated regression testing.

"We are so pleased to have Infosys sponsoring this year's conference," said Frank Vitiello, Vitech's CEO. "Infosys's skills and capabilities can add value to any V3 implementation pre or post-production. It's wonderful that they'll have the opportunity to engage with our full client base."

V3 Connect is a unique opportunity to learn from and exchange ideas with industry experts, thought leaders, Vitech professionals and peers. Combining keynotes, roundtables, learning labs and plenty of networking, the conference is designed to help organizations maximize the benefits of their V3 and V3locity solutions.

About Vitech®

Vitech Systems Group is a leading provider of administration software to retirement, insurance and investment organizations. Vitech provides its clients with proprietary enterprise software, related implementation services and ongoing support, and offers a cloud-based application hosting option. For more information, please visit https://www.vitechinc.com/.

