Infosys Wins Six Excellence Awards at Oracle OpenWorld 2018

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services as well as a Platinum Partner and Cloud Elite member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), is pleased to announce that it was awarded six Oracle Excellence Awards. For last several years, Infosys has won Excellence awards at the event, reflecting the company's deep relationship with Oracle and the value it delivers for its clients undergoing digital transformation.

These awards recognize Infosys for combining the power of Oracle's best-of-breed products with its depth and breadth of expertise to deliver measurable business value to clients. Infosys has been awarded across the following categories:

2018 Oracle North America Specialized Partner of the Year Award - Mid Market

2018 Oracle North America Specialized Partner of the Year Award - Oracle HCM Cloud

2018 Oracle North America Specialized Partner of the Year Award - Oracle Database Appliance

2018 Oracle North America Specialized Partner of the Year Award - Specialized PaaS

2018 Oracle North America Specialized Partner of the Year Award - Oracle Engineered Systems

2018 Oracle APAC Regional Partner of the Year Award - India

Infosys accelerates the digital transformation agenda of its clients by energizing the core of the enterprise and enabling new capabilities through Oracle technologies. Leveraging these technologies, Infosys helps companies reimagine their businesses by creating differentiated experiences across the value chain, reinventing IT processes and recalibrating decisions through analytics-driven insights.

Ravi Kumar, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys said, "Enterprise applications are the lifeblood of a business and are critically important to the running of any enterprise. We are honored to be a long-time Oracle partner and integrate their world-class technologies into our digital transformation solutions. We believe these continued recognitions reflect our years of successful collaboration and differentiate Infosys as a leading Oracle solutions provider."

Camillo Speroni, Vice President, Worldwide Alliances, Oracle said, "Infosys has demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation delivering proven, Oracle-based ERP, HCM and CX solutions that solve our joint customers' critical business challenges. We congratulate Infosys for their achievements and recognition of our successful relationship. This achievement is a testament to their excellence in providing customer solutions that drive meaningful business impact."

In addition, an Infosys and Oracle client - Nidec - has also been recognized by Oracle with the 2018 Leadership in Infrastructure Transformation Award based on Oracle solutions Infosys helped the company implement.

JK Pareek, Vice President - IT, Nidec ACIM Group said, "Infosys has supported Nidec through aggressive business growth and a major acquisition. We needed to quickly establish an application hosting solution that was not only cost optimized but also capable of supporting the future growth of our business. Through the implementation of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Infosys led a seamless and successful migration, with near zero business downtime and improved business efficiency and performance."

About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, data privacy breaches or cyber security incidents, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. These filings are available at http://www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

