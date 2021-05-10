Infotools Enhances Insights Generation, Collaboration and Sharing With Major Harmoni Release

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotools , a global leader in market research analysis and reporting solutions, has released the latest iteration of its Harmoni platform with expanded features for combining, analyzing and reporting on all types of data. Built specifically for insights professionals, Harmoni provides functionality that handles the complexities of market research data, making it easier for insights teams to collaborate on projects, investigate marketing-relevant data streams, uncover critical insights and share data stories to influence business actions.



"This release offers exciting capabilities within Harmoni for our users that will allow them to get the most out of their consumer data through improved team collaboration, storytelling, insights sharing and more," said Ant Franklin of Infotools. "We've taken our depth of experience in market research, knowledge about the changing technological landscape, and direct customer feedback to thoughtfully create this newest version of the platform."

The updated look and feel in the newly released platform, provides a backdrop for enhanced features such as:

Intuitive navigation to provide streamlined access to functions for loading, managing and sharing data within Harmoni, saving time and reducing errors

Enhanced control for managers to make it simple to share the right projects and stories with the right people, and collaborate with team members

Easy-to-use functionality that quickly allows users to analyze and interact with the data, apply filters, generate insights and create data stories

Powerful, immersive reporting capabilities for users to view and present insights that will drive better organizational decision making and business actions that resonate with stakeholders.

The new release is part of Infotools' ongoing commitment to help market researchers uncover and share insights more quickly with Harmoni, a cloud-based "data-to delivery" software platform for survey data. The platform streamlines everything from data processing and harmonization through to analysis, reporting, visualization, and sharing.



Harmoni supports a wide range of data sources such as SQL, SPSS, Excel, CSV, tab-delimited files as well as live API connections to leading data collection platforms. The platform harmonizes data from multiple sources into one usable data set, using the power of automation and machine learning, along with extensive domain expertise. An intuitive user interface and advanced statistically driven analysis functions make it easy to investigate the data for insights generation. The result is real-time insights based on the very latest available data, presented and shared through advanced reporting, dashboards and storytelling capabilities.

About Infotools

Infotools is an award-winning software and services provider with particular expertise in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. The company offers a powerful cloud-based software platform, Harmoni, which is purpose-built for market research data, together with data experts who can drive data harmonization, insights discovery, analysis, visualization and reporting. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world's best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Shell Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz. For more information, visit www.infotools.com or follow on Twitter @infotools.

