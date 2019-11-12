InfoTrax CEO and President Scott Smith Comments on 2016 FTC Investigation

OREM, Utah, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement in response to recent FTC actions regarding InfoTrax Systems.

"InfoTrax is the leading global provider of innovative and reliable software and hosting solutions for direct selling companies around the world and has been for more than 20 years. We have a successful track record of providing support to companies of all sizes.

"In early 2016, InfoTrax discovered that someone had illegally accessed our company's servers. We took immediate action to secure the data stored on our servers and to shut down any further unauthorized access. We also promptly contacted our affected clients and voluntarily requested the support of law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), to determine the nature and scope of the breach.

"In addition, we immediately contracted with top forensic security experts to help us identify where our system was vulnerable and to take steps to improve our security and prevent further incidents like this.

"Without agreeing with the FTC's findings from their investigation, we have signed a consent order that outlines the security measures that we will maintain going forward, many of which were implemented before we received the FTC's order.

"We deeply regret that this security incident happened. Information security is critical and integral to our operations, and our clients' and customers' security and privacy is our top priority."

