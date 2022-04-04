Inframark Acquires Texas-based BLTI to Add to Growing SCADA Portfolio

BLTI enhances the company's national SCADA footprint and local presence in Houston, Texas

KATY, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inframark, LLC, an industry leader in the operations, maintenance, and management of water and wastewater facilities and other outsourced services, is delighted to announce that it has acquired BLTI, a leading provider of comprehensive integration solutions for instrumentation and control systems for municipal, commercial, and institutional clients. BLTI specializes in large-scale supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems as well as control panels, fire alarms, and security systems. The acquisition closed on March 31, 2022. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are proud and excited to add an organization like BLTI to the Inframark family and look forward to the continued involvement of the entire team that has driven the success of the Company," said Jim Irwin, Inframark Vice President of Corporate Development. "BLTI represents Inframark's fourth acquisition of a premier service provider in the SCADA market and signifies our commitment to helping customers optimize and efficiently operate their water, wastewater and infrastructure assets."

BLTI will join our existing SCADA division, led by Vice President Tom Hopkins, and operate as an autonomous business unit dedicated to serving its existing client base. It will leverage support from Inframark for investment to further enable BLTI and the combined SCADA division to provide state-of-the-art automation and cybersecurity solutions to fit any type of facility within the water and wastewater industry.

"We were looking for a partner to help us expand our SCADA capabilities and we found it with BLTI," Mr. Hopkins said. "This acquisition not only expands our SCADA footprint nationally, but also provides a local presence for our Houston water and wastewater contract operations and municipal utility district O&M clients."

Deborah Lee, President of BLTI and Robert Lee, EVP and COO of BLTI, commented, "Partnering with Inframark will provide BLTI the opportunity to take the current success of the Company to an even greater level. This will allow us to collaborate with other SCADA companies within the Inframark organization to provide solutions at a national level. We are thrilled with what the future holds for the Inframark and BLTI team."

Generational Equity served as financial advisor to BLTI in this transaction.

About Inframark

Inframark, LLC (www.inframark.com), is a standalone American infrastructure services company focused on the operation and maintenance of water and wastewater systems, management of community infrastructure, and back-office services.

With more than 40 years of experience in managing water-related infrastructure, the company employs 2,500 people serving more than 400 clients in 21 states. Its North American operations manages facilities that can treat a billion gallons of drinking water and wastewater daily. It also manages 10,000 miles of wastewater collection and water distribution networks. Its infrastructure management services group serves 220 clients with financial, administrative, and specialized support services.

About BLTI

BLTI (https://www.blti.com), founded in 1974, offers comprehensive integration solutions in all facets of instrumentation and control systems. BLTI's corporate office and production facility are in Tomball, Texas. While the heart of BLTI's business has been control panel fabrication and system integration, the Company is a recognized provider of security, fire, and related systems. This extensive offering positions BLTI to deliver comprehensive solutions to comply with homeland security and life safety requirements.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12911849

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE INFRAMARK