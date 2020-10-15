Infraprime Logistics Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Introducing India's First Electric heavy-duty Truck, the Rhino 5536

"The Rhino 5536 is fitted with a six-speed automatic manual transmission (AMT) technology that enables an unprecedented gradeability of 26 degrees. This ensures smooth performance and drivability along with safety and comfort in the uneven terrain of most construction sites," said Satendra Kumar, industry analyst. "It provides a 200 km run with a payload on a single charge. The cost per km run of Infraprime's electric truck is a fourth of that offered by a diesel truck in India. By reducing fuel costs, the Rhino 5536 increases profitability for fleet owners in the construction, infrastructure, and mining industries by 30 percent."

The Rhino 5536's lithium-ion phosphate batteries of 258 KWH are capable of generating peak power output of 360 brake horsepower (BHP). The batteries are covered with four layers of protection so that the hot conditions in most of the Indian subcontinent do not cause battery damage. Furthermore, its advanced telematics with a tailor-made real-time data analytics module allow fleet owners or customers to match unassigned orders with available vehicles. The truck's real-time analytics dashboard displays data pertinent to the project site to optimize cost estimates for the delivery of specific materials.

The trucks support on-time order delivery more than 95 percent of the time, which is 80 percent higher than the industry average. The Rhino 5536's mileage (75 percent lower than the value of the fuel consumed by a diesel truck), reduced cost of maintenance (40 percent lower than that of a diesel truck), and air-conditioned lithium-ion phosphate batteries with a 4000-cycle life have positioned it for long-term commercial success.

"The company's electric vehicle deployment platform integration order booking, truck charging, service & maintenance is the one of its kind platform globally in the area of heavy duty vehicles. Infraprime aims to soon roll out 10,000 electric trucks, which will be deployed in construction routes like freight corridors and metro development projects in Lucknow and Delhi. The company also plans to deploy five charging stations on these routes with an overall charging capacity of 500 trucks a day," noted Kumar. "On the strength of these product benefits, Infraprime is positioned to become the largest electric truck operator in India in the next couple of years."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

