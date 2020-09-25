Infrared Cameras Partners with NEC Corporation of America to Help Hawaii Airports Increase Passenger Safety

BEAUMONT and IRVING, Texas, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As air travel begins to pick up, Infrared Cameras Inc. (ICI), the leader in advanced temperature screening technology, in conjunction with NEC Corporation of America (NEC), is providing a safer way to get business and vacation travelers back in the air through the use of high-accuracy, touchless thermal cameras. With its rapid temperature screening system, ICI provides a frontline measure to detect elevated temperature—one of the first symptoms of COVID-19—to protect passengers, airport workers and flight staff.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation, in a project led by NEC, is setting the standard for precautionary safety measures with the installation of ICI's thermal cameras integrated with NEC's Thermal Screening solution at its five major airports statewide. Travelers arriving in Hawaii from the continental U.S. or, trans-Pacific locations and inter-island flights are now screened upon exiting the jet bridge, in order to quickly detect passengers with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher. Introduction of this system serves to increase safety, while also improving operational efficiency by replacing a previously manual screening process.

"At a time when business travel is picking back up and most Americans could use a vacation, many are still hesitant about air travel amidst the pandemic," said Gary Strahan, CEO at ICI. "Our goal is to help alleviate those concerns by delivering a highly effective way to instantly identify risks before travelers can leave the airport and enter the general population."

The NEC and ICI solution is easy to operate and understand, using a straightforward red light/green light, hot/normal indicator system. Despite its simplicity, ICI's thermal cameras provide the most accurate and reliable temperature screening solution on the market today—with only .1 to .3-degree variance.

"Working with Infrared Cameras Inc. to deploy thermal screening solutions helps us empower airports that handle large volumes of foot traffic in realizing a safer, more efficient way to continue operations," said Jason Van Sice, Sales Vice President for NEC's global aviation practice. "By leveraging intelligent thermography to remove typical bottlenecks associated with screening, we ensure that airport operations are better equipped to handle increased passenger traffic as passengers feel confident resuming travel for business or leisure returns to higher levels."

Since 1995, ICI has been responding to global health crises—across epidemics and pandemics. In addition to airports, ICI is helping to create safe and secure environments through advanced temperature screening in schools, hospitals and offices across the country.

About Infrared Cameras Inc.

Infrared Cameras Inc has been a leader in developing and manufacturing innovative infrared imaging technology since 1995. Veteran-owned and based in Beaumont, Texas, ICI offers complete infrared solutions, including equipment, custom designs, software, calibration, training, and more. The company's mission is to develop the most sensitive, accurate, and competitively priced infrared cameras in the world. To learn more about Infrared Cameras, visit www.infraredcameras.com/schools or follow ICI on Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Facebook .

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers' priorities to create new value for people, businesses and society, with a special focus on safety, security and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry's strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics and technology solutions that unleash customers' productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology, and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today's most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 160 countries and $29 billion in revenues.

© 2020 NEC Corporation. NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Infrared Cameras Inc

Related Links

https://infraredcameras.com

