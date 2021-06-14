Infrared Imaging Software Market | $ 467.05 million growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Infrared Imaging Software Market Participants:

Axis Communications AB

Axis Communications AB offers different collections within thermal cameras such as thermal modular cameras and AXIS Q86 PT thermal network cameras.

BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc offers thermal camera core such as MIR640 and TWV640.

Fortive Corp.

Fortive Corp. offers Infrared Imaging Software services under the brand Fluke.

Infrared Imaging Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The infrared imaging software market is segmented as below:

End-user

Government Sector



Commercial Sector

Application

Surveillance



Security



Automation Maintenance



Automotive



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The infrared imaging software market is driven by the increasing adoption of video surveillance. In addition, infrared imaging in mobile phones is expected to trigger the infrared imaging software market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

