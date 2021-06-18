Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2021-2025|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the market,

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Major Three Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market Participants:

Cree Inc.

Cree Inc. offers infrared LEDs under its product line J series.

Epileds Technologies Inc.

Epileds Technologies Inc. provides a range of infrared LEDs, which are used for various illumination, plant lightening, landscape lightening, and other applications.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. offers a range of infrared LEDs and silicon detectors, infrared receiver modules, optic fiber device photo links and optical switch.

Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Infrared light-emitting diode market is segmented as below:

Application

Consumer Electronics



Surveillance



Automotive



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The infrared light-emitting diode market is driven by the increasing government security initiatives for video surveillance. In addition, the migration of LED manufacturers to 6-inch wafer substrates is expected to trigger the infrared light-emitting diode market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

