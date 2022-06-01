Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market Size to Grow by USD 470.89 million | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Jun 01, 2022, 04:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market will be driven by factors such as increase in the adoption of IR sensors. The increasing number of local vendors in APAC has led to a decline in the prices of IR sensors. They are offering IR sensors with a high level of customization, which is less expensive when compared to those of the global vendors. Thus, global vendors are compelled to reduce the prices of their products. In addition, due to rapid technological advances, the applications of IR sensors are increasing in surveillance, automotive production and testing, gas and fire detection, IR spectroscopy (in healthcare), food and agrochemical quality control, and other commercial vision applications.
The infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market size is expected to grow by USD 470.89 million from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period. This report segments the market by end-user (consumer electronics, IR cameras and sensors, and remotes) and geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Request a Sample Report to know more about market dynamics
Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market: Trends
Integration of IR cores in smartphones is one of the key trends in the market. This helps in cost reduction and sensor miniaturization. Moreover, the sales of smartphones are rising, and the global smartphone shipments will reach more than two billion units by the end of the forecast period. This will lead to improved integration of IR cores into smartphones and, in turn, fuel the demand for IR emitters and receivers during the forecast period.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. Download Our Sample Report
Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market: Segmentation by End-user
The consumer electronics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing affordability of products such as smartphones is driving the global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market.
Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market: Segmentation by Geography
APAC will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The market will be driven by factors such as increasing car production in APAC will drive the adoption of IR sensors. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China is a key market for the infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market in APAC.
Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market: Major Vendors
ams AG - The company offers IR emitters and receivers such as APDB-00 and APDE-00.
FLIR Systems Inc. - The company offers IR emitters and receivers such as MarkIR emitters which is used in IR cameras for surveillance purposes.
Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers SE3470-003 which is an IR emitter used for remote control application.
Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers OVU412000 IR-RECEIVER which is used for audio and home theatre.
LITE-ON Technology Corp. - The company offers LTE-C216R-14 which is an IR emitter and receiver.
Learn about other key vendors and their offerings. View our Sample Report
Related Reports:
Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Power Amplifier Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter And Receiver Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 470.89 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.07
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 55%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ams AG, FLIR Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LITE-ON Technology Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic Components Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user
- 5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 IR cameras and sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: IR cameras and sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: IR cameras and sensors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Remotes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Remotes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Remotes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End user
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End user
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ams AG
- Exhibit 45: ams AG - Overview
- Exhibit 46: ams AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: ams AG - Key news
- Exhibit 48: ams AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: ams AG - Segment focus
- 10.4 FLIR Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 50: FLIR Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: FLIR Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: FLIR Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 53: FLIR Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: FLIR Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 58: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 60: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 10.7 LITE-ON Technology Corp.
- Exhibit 65: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 OSRAM Licht AG
- Exhibit 74: OSRAM Licht AG - Overview
- Exhibit 75: OSRAM Licht AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: OSRAM Licht AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: OSRAM Licht AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 Texas Instruments Inc.
- Exhibit 78: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Thales Group
- Exhibit 83: Thales Group - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Thales Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Thales Group - Key news
- Exhibit 86: Thales Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Thales Group - Segment focus
- 10.12 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
- Exhibit 88: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Vishay Intertechnology Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 91: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 96: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article