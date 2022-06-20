Infrared Sensors Market Recorded 4.80% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Driven by Increase in Number of Burglaries| Technavio

Jun 20, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infrared sensors market size is set to grow by USD 178.26 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.23% according to the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the infrared sensors market as part of the global electronic components market. The research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the infrared sensors market during the forecast period.
For more highlights on the parent market analysis -Request a sample report.
Our infrared sensors market report covers the following areas:
- Infrared Sensors Market size
- Infrared Sensors Market trends
- Infrared Sensors Market industry analysis
Drivers: The increase in the number of burglaries, increased adoption of the infrared sensor in drone applications, and the development of smart cities will offer immense growth opportunities.
Challenges: The impact of environmental conditions on infrared sensors, the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, and accuracy and calibration issues during sensor fusion will challenge the growth of the market participants.
The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This infrared sensors market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.
The infrared sensors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ams AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Honeywell International Inc., Lynred, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- For instance - ams AG- the company offers infrared sensors under the brand name Proximity.
- Technology
- Pyroelectric
- Thermopile
- Microbolometers
- InGaAs
- MCT
- Application
- Commercial
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Infrared Sensors Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Infrared Sensors Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Infrared Sensors Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
- The biometric pos terminals market share is expected to increase by USD 1.17 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 35.77%.
- The industrial barcode scanner market share is expected to increase by USD 388.38 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%.
|
Infrared Sensors Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 178.26 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.80
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ams AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Honeywell International Inc., Lynred, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electronic components
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 17: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 19: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 21: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 22: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by Technology
- 6.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 28: Pyroelectric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 6.3 Pyroelectric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Pyroelectric - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 30: Thermopile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 6.4 Thermopile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Thermopile - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Microbolometers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 6.5 Microbolometers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Microbolometers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 34: InGaAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 6.6 InGaAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: InGaAs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 36: MCT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 6.7 MCT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MCT - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Technology
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Technology
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 44: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 47: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Key leading countries
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 57: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 60: ams AG - Overview
- Exhibit 61: ams AG - Business segments
- 11.3 ams AG
- Exhibit 62: ams AG - Key news
- Exhibit 63: ams AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: ams AG - Segment focus
- Exhibit 65: Excelitas Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Excelitas Technologies Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Excelitas Technologies Corp. - Key news
- 11.4 Excelitas Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 68: Excelitas Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Business segments
- 11.5 Hamamatsu Photonics KK
- Exhibit 71: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Segment focus
- Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- 11.6 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 76: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 77: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 79: Lynred - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Lynred - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: Lynred - Key offerings
- 11.7 Lynred
- Exhibit 82: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key news
- 11.8 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 85: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 87: OMRON Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: OMRON Corp. - Business segments
- 11.9 OMRON Corp.
- Exhibit 89: OMRON Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 90: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 92: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments
- 11.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 94: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 95: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 97: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- 11.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 99: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 102: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments
- 11.12 Texas Instruments Inc.
- Exhibit 104: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- Exhibit 107: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 108: Research Methodology
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 109: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 110: Information sources
- Exhibit 111: List of abbreviations
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article