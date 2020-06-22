Infrared Temperature Screenings to Expand Into Live Sports

BEAUMONT, Texas, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As states begin to reopen, teams all around the United States will likely begin recalling players. Infrared technology can play a crucial role in getting the sports industry back to work safely, according to Texas-based Infrared Cameras Inc .

In shaping the new experience of sporting events post-COVID-19, temperature screening can lead to a safer environment, according to leaders at Infrared Cameras Inc. Implementing this measure ensures spectator and player safety by preventing individuals with elevated body temperatures from entering stadiums and venues.

Infrared technology is attractive for sporting events because of its powerful capability to quickly and accurately determine surface temperature. Thermographic imaging allows for screening at a safe distance , in a matter of seconds, which will be critical as fans pour into arenas and stadiums.

"Using our thermal technology we can measure the temperature of every fan with precise and fast results as they walk into the stadium. These cameras are an essential preliminary tool, helping to quickly identify potentially febrile individuals," said Joe Barracco, Chief Customer Officer.

ICI's cameras are currently utilized by major manufacturers, hospitals, transportation hubs and more to maintain safe environments for workers and visitors.

Infrared Cameras Inc, a Texas-based company, has been manufacturing quality infrared cameras and products since 1995. Their cameras were used during the SARS epidemic, the H1N1 outbreak, the 2014 Ebola pandemic in Africa. In recent months, Infrared Cameras Inc has become a global supplier in the COVID-19 response.

"Our mission is to reopen America safely, securely and responsibly," said Gary Strahan, founder and CEO of Infrared Cameras Inc.

ICI offers a variety of FDA-cleared temperature scanners, from handheld IR thermometers to complex imagers mounted on metal detectors. For more information about infrared cameras and their uses, visit https://infraredcameras.com/ .

About Infrared Cameras Inc.

Infrared Cameras Inc has been a leader in developing and manufacturing innovative infrared imaging technology since 1995. Veteran-owned and based in Beaumont, Texas, ICI's medical thermal cameras have been FDA 510(k) cleared since 2008. ICI offers complete infrared solutions, including equipment, custom designs, software, calibration, training, and more. ICI's mission is to develop the most sensitive, accurate, and competitively priced infrared cameras in the world.

SOURCE Infrared Cameras Inc

Related Links

http://www.infraredcamerasinc.com

