InfraREIT Announces Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE: HIFR) ("InfraREIT" or the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, or $1.00 per share on an annualized basis, payable on Jan. 17, 2019, to holders of record on Dec. 31, 2018.

About InfraREIT, Inc.

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc. (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L. Hunt family). The Company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HIFR." Additional information on InfraREIT is available at www.InfraREITInc.com.

Forward-Looking Disclosure Statement

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that state InfraREIT's or its management's intentions or expectations about future events. These statements include statements with respect to the payment of any dividend and the timing or amount of such payment. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For additional information, contact:

Brook Wootton

Vice President, Investor Relations

InfraREIT, Inc., 214-855-6748

SOURCE InfraREIT, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.infrareitinc.com

