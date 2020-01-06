InfraRisk cloud-based solution to support Judo Bank's SME lending in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InfraRisk Pty Ltd. (InfraRisk), a leading supplier of credit management solutions in Australia, today announced a new cooperation with Judo Bank to support the neobank's lending business with a smart and highly efficient cloud-based SaaS solution.

Judo Bank is the first challenger bank focused on serving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) financing needs in Australia, and has been granted a full banking license as an authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI) that has allowed it to launch full deposit-taking capabilities.

"InfraRisk has over 10 years of experience in providing services for financial institutions in Australia," said Nicholas Davies, founder and CEO of InfraRisk. "With our advanced and mature cloud-based solution, we can help Judo Bank service SMEs efficiently to meet their increasing credit needs."

InfraRisk's solution is centered on Credit Value Maximiser (CVX), an intelligent fully featured credit management platform for a wide range of commercial and corporate lending segments. The modularized tool is built around key origination functionalities, from profile to pricing, with each module connecting via defined APIs.

Leveraging data and automation, the solution is expected to help drive improved risk analysis, create efficiencies in governance and compliance activities and provide a framework for ongoing analysis and portfolio optimization.

Australia is a nation of SMEs. Statistics from the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman show that SMEs create around 7 million jobs, contributing to 67% of total employment and 57% of Australia's GDP, which makes the sector the backbone of the Australian economy.

"The cooperation is a good fit between us," said Victor Li, head of Pintec International Business. "InfraRisk is a leading fintech innovator and Judo Bank is a challenger to traditional banks. Together we will apply cutting-edge technologies to provide superior lending services for SMEs."

InfraRisk is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited ("Pintec",Nasdaq: PT), a leading fintech solutions provider that specializes in intelligent retail finance covering "buy now pay later" installment loans, personal loans, SME loans, corporate and commercial segments, wealth management and insurance services.

About InfraRisk

InfraRisk is a leading provider of credit management solutions in Australia. Incorporated in November 2008 and headquartered in Melbourne, InfraRisk has over 10 years of experience in providing services for financial institutions in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the Middle East. InfraRisk has been providing long-term services, primarily commercial and retail origination systems, to multiple banks and financial institutions including the big four banks in Australia and Toyota Finance.

