Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size to Grow by USD 141.77 Bn| 40% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market: Major Growth Drivers



The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Shift from CAPEX model to OPEX model

Growing need to simplify solutions for backup

Colocation service providers are becoming new hubs for hybrid IaaS services

Also, the increasing demand for cloud-based applications is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. Because of the flexibility and cost savings associated with cloud services, cloud computing use is fast rising around the world. Small businesses and startups are turning to cloud solutions to take advantage of the scalability of cloud providers' technology and resources. Large companies have begun to use cloud-based solutions since they can scale their workload as needed.



Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market: Key Vendor Offerings

11 11 Systems Inc.

Accenture Plc

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Datacom Group Ltd.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lumen Technologies Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Redcentric plc

VMware Inc.

Reasons to Buy Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market vendors

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 28.2% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 141.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.28 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 11 11 Systems Inc., Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datacom Group Ltd., DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redcentric plc, and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Hybrid cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hybrid cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 97: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 102: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 111: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 116: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 121: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 125: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 130: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 VMware Inc.

Exhibit 135: VMware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: VMware Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: VMware Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: VMware Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

Engineering and Research and Development Services

