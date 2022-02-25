Infrastructure Market in New Zealand to Grow by USD 10.00 billion | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The inclination toward economic growth is one of the key factors driving the infrastructure market growth in New Zealand. The National Infrastructure Unit was founded in 2009 in response to the importance of infrastructure as a fundamental driver of economic growth, and the National Infrastructure Plan was released shortly after with a strong goal of making New Zealand's infrastructure resilient and coordinated by 2045. The market is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Due to the increasing instances of unemployment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government considers infrastructure crucial to keep people employed, stimulate regional economies, and retain the economy's productive potential. Thus, in 2021, the government created sector-specific criteria to allow the construction industry to resume operations as soon as possible, with all necessary health and safety precautions in place.

The shortage of skilled laborers is one of the key challenges to the infrastructure market growth in New Zealand. Due to global skills shortages and the impact of COVID-19, two of Auckland's most important infrastructure projects have been facing significant cost hikes and delays. Hence, the shortage of skilled laborers will act as a major challenge for the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By application, the infrastructure market in new Zealand is segmented into transportation, social, utilities, and manufacturing. The transportation segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. New Zealand has an extensive and competitive transportation industry, with many operators, particularly in road freight, and fewer companies in air, sea, and rail. The New Zealand government is focused on economic growth, and one of the top objectives in accomplishing this aim is supporting infrastructure development.

By revenue stream, the market is segmented into direct investment, indirect investment, and others. The direct investment segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in foreign direct investments (FDI) owing to the open and business-friendly economy, low levels of corruption, strong protection of property rights, high living standards, political stability, and favorable tax policy.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

CIMIC Group Ltd.



Citycare Group



Downer EDI Ltd.



Fulton Hogan Ltd.



Hawkins Ltd.



Kiwi Property Group Ltd.



Naylor Love



Obayashi Corp.



Ventia Services Group Pty Ltd.



Vinci SA

Infrastructure Market In New Zealand Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis New Zealand Performing market contribution New Zealand at 100% Key consumer countries New Zealand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CIMIC Group Ltd., Citycare Group, Downer EDI Ltd., Fulton Hogan Ltd., Hawkins Ltd., Kiwi Property Group Ltd., Naylor Love, Obayashi Corp., Ventia Services Group Pty Ltd., and Vinci SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

