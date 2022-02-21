Infrastructure Monitoring Market - 29% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Evolving Opportunities with Acellent Technologies Inc. & Campbell Scientific Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Infrastructure Monitoring Players with key offerings:

The infrastructure monitoring market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering differentiated products through customized products and services to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acellent Technologies Inc. - The company offers infrastructure monitoring for buildings, pipelines, bridges, and more.

The company offers infrastructure monitoring for buildings, pipelines, bridges, and more. Campbell Scientific Inc. - The company offers infrastructure monitoring such as bridge monitoring, dam monitoring, mining, structural health monitoring, and geotechnical.

The company offers infrastructure monitoring such as bridge monitoring, dam monitoring, mining, structural health monitoring, and geotechnical. GEOKON LLC - The company offers infrastructure monitoring for bridges, dams, geogrids, mines, piles, pipelines, groundwater, and many more.

The company offers infrastructure monitoring for bridges, dams, geogrids, mines, piles, pipelines, groundwater, and many more. Mistras Group Inc. - The company offers infrastructure monitoring for amusement parks, bridges, commercial buildings, dams, airports, marine ports, and roads and rails.

The company offers infrastructure monitoring for amusement parks, bridges, commercial buildings, dams, airports, marine ports, and roads and rails. National Instruments Corp. - The company offers customized solutions for infrastructure monitoring and testing the health and performance of structures, large machinery, and types of equipment.

Infrastructure Monitoring Market - Drivers & Challenges

The infrastructure monitoring market is driven by the rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities. However, factors such as vulnerability to cyberattacks may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The infrastructure monitoring market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

Infrastructure Monitoring Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Wireless - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Wired - size and forecast 2021-2026

Infrastructure Monitoring Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Infrastructure Monitoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.94 Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acellent Technologies Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., GEOKON LLC, Mistras Group Inc., National Instruments Corp., Sixense Group, Spectris Plc, Structural Monitoring Systems plc, Toshiba Corp., and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

