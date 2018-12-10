Infrastructure Software Global Market Report 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary



Infrastructure Software is a type of enterprise software or program specifically designed to help business organizations perform basic tasks such as workforce support, business transactions and internal services and processes. For example, database programs, email and other communication software and security applications.







The global infrastructure software market was valued at $230.61 billion in 2017. Western Europe was the largest geographic region accounting for $83 billion or 35.99% of the global market. And the USA was the largest country accounting for $49.37 billion or 21.41% of the global infrastructure software market.



Over the past five years, cloud software solutions have been gaining acceptance from companies across all industries. Cloud is a software delivery method where a vendor hosts a software application in a remote server and customers can access it through the internet.



Cloud software solutions are widely used in customer relationship management (CRM), HR/payroll, project management and accounting software systems. For example, Hershey's implemented IBM analytics SaaS tool to obtain customer insights and boost sales.



Infrastructure Software Market Global Report 2018 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global infrastructure software market.



Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the infrastructure software? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The infrastructure software market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider information technology market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The infrastructure software market section of the report gives context. It compares the infrastructure software market with other segments of the infrastructure software market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, The Infrastructure Software Market Indicators Comparison.



