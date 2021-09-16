Infusing Black Artistry in Everyday Items: Pretty Dope Society Elevates Representation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the corporate conversation around representation and diversity reaches stratospheric levels, one entrepreneur is taking action when it comes to retail. In an effort to breathe life into black art, founder Chrishonda "Queen Chri" Benson cultivated a collection of bags, accessories, and household goods, incorporating designs by black artists. Since 2020, Pretty Dope Society has sold thousands of products to fill the representation gap and bring smiles and dialogue to all customers. From diaper bags, travel bags, blankets, drinkware, and more, these items are more than just material objects; they ignite the everlasting culture and creativity that is Black art. For this e-commerce brand, being able to present the black community with products that are intentional visually and emotionally means everything.

The perfect gift for a new mom or dad to be is a Pretty Dope Society personalized diaper bag with the new bundle of joy's name on it featuring a brown baby boy with a crown background letting the world know that their little one is royalty. There's nothing like being the "cool" kid at school. You know, the one with the fly Pretty Dope Society backpack with all those dope, unique, "can't-find-this-in-stores" characters. And what's even better is the smile on a kid's face when they realize those cool characters' melanin is poppin' just like their own.

Seeing a glimmer of yourself when you shop has been challenging for black people for a long time in our society. This reality especially rings true for young girls and boys of color who have gone their whole academic career without having a teacher or counselor with whom they can relate on a cultural level. Pretty Dope Society was created to showcase an advanced representation and offer families an opportunity for their children to see themselves celebrated on merchandise. While many big name department stores are just now coming to terms with the lack of diversity in their product designs, the options available are still scarce. As we move forward in the right direction, Pretty Dope Society is taking the lead to highlight the excellence of not only black individuals in their admiral features but also black artists who are using their talents for such a movement. When children are able to view themselves as the main character in their book of life, it's incredible to witness their boost of self-esteem and self-worth. Pretty Dope Society is committed to expanding the black narrative to elevated levels with quality selections that help children and adults feel seen, celebrated, and understood.

