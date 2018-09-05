InfusionPoints Achieves Public Sector Partner Within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InfusionPoints, LLC, leading cybersecurity, cloud computing, and FedRAMP consulting firm, today announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has recognized InfusionPoints as an AWS Public Sector Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN). InfusionPoints will leverage its AWS Public Sector Partner status to help federal, state, and local government, education, and non-profit agencies Build, Test and Defend their workloads on AWS.

InfusionPoints Achieves Public Sector Partner Status

InfusionPoints' AWS Public Sector Partner designation resulted from InfusionPoints' demonstrated level of expertise with the AWS platform through a combination of public sector customer references, professional certifications, and training program investments. Specifically, InfusionPoints has been advising and supporting cloud service providers (CSPs) with platforming their clouds on AWS and earning FedRAMP accreditation, enabling public sector sales for their customers. They are also supporting numerous defense contractors with DFARS compliance. This designation will allow InfusionPoints and its clients to benefit from access to additional AWS support and training resources. This is the second APN designation that InfusionPoints has earned in 2018, and there are plans to continue pursuing additional AWS designations and competencies to provide further expertise and value to InfusionPoints' client base.

InfusionPoints cloud services focus on the following areas:

Cloud readiness support

Cloud migration support

SaaS enablement

Federal market enablement

FedRAMP compliance support

ITAR-compliant cloud monitoring and security operations support

Keeping our clients' cloud infrastructure secure requires more than automated security tools. It requires advanced technology and a team of certified experts to assist you along the way. InfusionPoints' cybersecurity center (CSC) supports the full lifecycle of your cloud infrastructure from Building (Governing | Designing | Deploying), to Testing (Assessing | Validating) to Defending (Managing | Monitoring).

Our CSC is based in the Continental United States and employs US Citizens only so that our customers can meet tough US Government Regulations (FedRAMP (High, Moderate, Low, LI-SaaS), DoD SRG (IL4, IL5, IL6), DFARS, CJIS, DSS, ITAR, NNPI).

To learn more about InfusionPoints' Cloud Solutions, please visit InfusionPoints Cloud Solutions at https://www.infusionpoints.com/solutions/secure-cloud-services.

For more information on InfusionPoints' AWS Consulting Partner status, visit https://aws.amazon.com/partners/find/partnerdetails/?n=InfusionPoints&id=0010L00001kYE8nQAG

Or contact us at https://www.infusionpoints.com/content/contact-us or 336-990-0252.

About InfusionPoints LLC

InfusionPoints is your independent trusted partner dedicated to assisting you in building your secure and compliant business solutions, test your security controls and defend your consumer, employee, and supply chain information. We are a strategy and technology cyber security consulting firm that is comprised of experienced security professionals. We take an independent approach to infuse security and privacy into the people, processes, and technologies within your business solution lifecycle to support decision making and guide ongoing planning, design, implementation, and operational activities. The foundation for infusing cybersecurity extends beyond simply providing traditional technology solutions; we empower the people who maintain, administer, and use business solutions along with the processes that guide their activities.

