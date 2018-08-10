InfuSystem Holdings To Feature InfuBLOCK - its Highly Effective Alternative to Opioid Pain Management - at Outpatient Surgery Magazine's OR Excellence Conference

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU) ("InfuSystem" or the "Company"), a leading national provider of infusion pumps and related services for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada, today announced it will feature its InfuBLOCK Post-Op Pain Management program at Outpatient Surgery Magazine's OR Excellence Conference, taking place on October 3 – 5 at the Harbor Beach Marriott Resort and Spa in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Neill Saunders, InfuBLOCK's Division Director said, "InfuBLOCK for both the outpatient and inpatient settings, gives continuous peripheral nerve block programs a convenient and cost-saving way to do more blocks for more patients, reducing the reliance on opioid pain medication for post-surgical recovery. And the patients love it. Our satisfaction scores are consistently higher than 9 out of 10, which our customers love. InfuBLOCK offers superior accuracy in delivering the correct amount of medication in the infusion process compared to balloon-type infusion devices, helps manage our patient's pain better. Patients on the program are contacted daily by our InfuBLOCK team to monitor progress, pain levels, and satisfaction. InfuBLOCK's ultra-high patient satisfaction scores show InfuBLOCK's ability to effectively manage pain while avoiding the deleterious effects associated with taking opioid medications."

According to the National Institutes of Health, "Taking opioids over a long period of time produces dependence, such that when people stop taking the drug, they have physical and psychological symptoms of withdrawal. Dependence is not the same thing as addiction; although everyone who takes opioids for an extended period will become dependent.

"Misuse of prescription opioids and heroin affects more than 2 million Americans and an estimated 15 million people worldwide each year. The prevalence of opioid misuse and addiction is rapidly increasing. In 2016, more than 20,000 deaths in the United States were caused by an overdose of prescription opioids, and another 13,000 deaths resulted from heroin overdose. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death in U.S. adults under age 50, and opioids account for more than half of all drug overdose deaths."

Mr. Saunders continued, "InfuBLOCK is an effective and safe protocol for managing post-operative pain. Patients recover in the comfort of their own home with a non-opioid, consistent method for pain management along with our entire team to support them as they recover. Helping patients manage post-op pain as they heal, while minimizing their reliance on opioid pain medications, is our cause and is more important today than ever. While opioid medications have a place in the overall treatment of pain, InfuBLOCK can be a superior alternative to going home with opioid pain medications alone.

"Additionally, facilities that offer the InfuBLOCK program will experience significant cost savings compared to balloon-type elastomeric pumps currently in use. We look forward to showcasing InfuBLOCK at Outpatient Surgery Magazine's OR Excellence Conference on October 3 – 5, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida."

