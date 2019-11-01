INFY Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Infosys Investors

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit has been filed against Infosys Limited ("Infosys" or the "Company") (NYSE: INFY) alleging that Infosys violated the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased INFY American Depository Shares (ADS) between July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019, and are interested in learning more about the case or participating as a lead plaintiff, are encouraged to submit your information to the Thornton Law Firm, which is investigating this matter on behalf of INFY shareholders, by clicking on the link below. Investors may also email the firm to obtain information at shareholder@tenlaw.com or call (617) 531-3917.

Infosys and its subsidiaries provide consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. The lawsuit against Infosys alleges, among other things, that Infosys failed to disclose to investors that the Company improperly recognized revenues to inflate short-term profits, that the Company's CEO bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny, and that Infosys management pressured the Company's finance team to hide information from auditors and the Company's Board of Directors.

Investors who purchased INFY depository shares between July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019. Interested INFY shareholders have until December 23, 2019 to apply to be lead plaintiff. The class has not yet been certified.

