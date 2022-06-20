Inga Ellzey Billing Companies' Dermatology Billing Associates Announces Launch of New Blog

An Extension of Inga Ellzey's Efforts to Serve Clients, the Dermatology Billing Associates Blog Aims to Keep Practitioners Up-to-Date on Important Matters and Issues Impacting the Industry.

CASSELBERRY, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inga Ellzey Billing Companies' Dermatology Billing Associates, the top-rated company providing outsourced billing services to dermatology practices nationwide, is proud to announce the launch of a new blog now available on the resources page at DermatologyBilling.com.

Inga Ellzey Medical Billing Companies for Dermatology Practices

"I am really excited about our new blogging project and view this as a natural extension of our efforts to provide our clients with the highest level of service attainable," says Inga. "I will personally update the content regularly to keep practitioners abreast of the latest important matters and common issues impacting the dermatology industry."

The Dermatology Billing Associates' blog is already up and running. Some of the topics Inga recently addressed include:

Telemedicine Documentation and Requirements: Inga breaks down requirements, equipment, and reimbursement guidelines to ensure your telemedicine service is set up correctly.

A Surefire Way to Increase Practice Revenue and Increase Revenue in 2022: If your practice is struggling with staffing shortages, COVID issues, weather problems, or an increase in appointment no-shows, you'll want to read this.

Where is Your Money Hiding? Learn why it's so important to keep you're billing staff accountable and how to do it.

To learn more about Inga Ellzey and Dermatology Billing Associates, please visit dermatologybilling.com.

About Inga Ellzey and Dermatology Billing Associates

With offices in California and Florida, the Inga Ellzey team is comprised of 145 American-based employees, with an average tenure of 7.5 years. Serving over 475 providers in 101 practices across 37 states, Dermatology Billing Associates is always there, wherever and whenever their clients require assistance.

Inga Ellzey has over 40 years of extensive experience in dermatology and is the nation's foremost expert on dermatology coding, documentation, reimbursement, and billing. She holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration, a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Record Administration, and is a Registered Health Information Administrator.

Inga has spent the last 30 years as an educator, including teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida. She served as a contracted speaker with Glaxo-Wellcome-SmithKline's dermatology division for ten years, addressing over 300 dermatology societies nationally. More than 14,000 providers and their staff attended these sessions.

