Ingenious Med's Point-of-Care Solution Now Available in Epic App Orchard

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenious Med today announced the listing of its solution in the Epic App Orchard Gallery. The Ingenious Med® application optimizes physician productivity and practice performance at the point of care. Its wider availability and improved integration make it even easier for health systems and physician practices to enable more efficient revenue capture, workflow optimization, and performance improvement.

"Having worked with Ingenious Med for over a decade, we're excited to see this approval," said Jason Cook, AVP Physician Medical Management at Scripps Health. "Both Epic and Ingenious Med are strategic technologies that enable our organization to deliver integrated care to our members. By being in the App Orchard, Ingenious Med can have tighter integration with our EHR. That benefits our physician user base."

Inclusion in the App Orchard creates an integration that allows the Ingenious Med application to be accessible directly from Epic. This development supports improved access to critical physician information and tools to speed rounding and increase physician productivity. It also supplements the application's other standards-based integrations and demonstrates the company's continued commitment to incorporate innovative technology as it leverages new integration capabilities.

"Placement of Ingenious Med's application within the App Orchard is a win for our mutual customers," said Nimesh Shah, CEO of Ingenious Med. "By simplifying access to Ingenious Med's physician productivity tools, physicians, hospitals and practices are better able to focus on patient care. As a mobile, point-of-care application, Ingenious Med recognizes that ease of use is a critical need for physicians on the front lines."

About Ingenious Med

Ingenious Med delivers intuitive point-of-care tools that optimize physician productivity and hospital performance. Our easily implementable mobile and web solutions help health systems and physician groups simplify revenue capture, gain actionable analytics, support value-based alignment and optimize workflows across the healthcare continuum. Used in over 80,000 patient encounters every day, we provide physicians, practices and health systems unique insights that strengthen revenues and support their focus on improved patient care. Learn more at ingeniousmed.com.

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

