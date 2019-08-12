InGenius Announces CTI Support for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InGenius® Software Inc., a computer telephony integration (CTI) innovator, today announced integration support for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. The new InGenius integration brings call data into Financial Services Cloud with a user interface in the Salesforce window that provides an unobstructed view of client data alongside intuitive call controls and advanced features for phone agents.

InGenius Connector Enterprise is a certified app on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), empowers financial service companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Using Financial Services Cloud - an integrated platform powered by Salesforce Lightning - wealth management firms, insurance companies, capital markets and banks can build deep relationships with their clients through real-time, personalized communication and seamless tools that present a holistic view of client portfolios. The platform puts all relevant client data at advisors' fingertips so they can deliver experiences that drive client loyalty.

InGenius Connector Enterprise extends the benefits of Salesforce Financial Services Cloud by equipping advisors with a new set of engagement enhancements. Screen pop brings client data to the advisor before a call is answered to provide context and nurture tailoring of the client experience. Call logging ensures important details are captured consistently for every call, with the ability to configure templates and wrap-up codes for streamlined and standardized documentation. Other InGenius features like click-to-dial, pop to Salesforce Lightning flow, preview dialer and more, increase call efficiency while positively impacting customer experiences. Call data is stored directly in Salesforce for easy reporting and dashboards views that enable smart client management. In combination, InGenius Connector Enterprise and Salesforce Financial Services Cloud achieve the goal of putting the client relationship at the core of every interaction.

"InGenius has been partnering with Salesforce since our first CTI product launched, and we're very excited to expand our offering to Financial Services Cloud," said Dale Gantous, CEO of InGenius. "This new integration improves Salesforce user productivity with effortless call tools and improves the client experience, since all data is easily accessible to advisors in a single-pane-of-glass view. The deep experience of our team ensured we were able to implement this functionality with the level of security and enterprise-proven reliability that the finance industry demands."

InGenius Connector Enterprise integrates Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, Sales Cloud and Service Cloud with Asterisk, Avaya, Cisco, Genesys and Mitel phone systems, and is a certified app on the Salesforce AppExchange. For more information about InGenius Connector Enterprise for Salesforce, visit https://www.ingenius.com/integrations/salesforce/.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.

About InGenius

InGenius® Connector Enterprise expertly integrates existing telephone systems into leading CRMs, with an enterprise-proven solution. Using innovative computer telephony integration (CTI) that offers maximum configuration flexibility and security, InGenius easily adapts to unique contact center needs. Contact centers use InGenius to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. Visit ingenius.com for more information.

