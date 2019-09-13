InGenius Ranks on 2019 Growth 500 List of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InGenius® Software Inc., a computer telephony integration innovator, is honored to be a part of this year's Growth 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies for the second year running.

Now in its 31st year, the Growth 500 is an annual ranking of the most successful entrepreneurial private and public companies in Canada based on five-year revenue growth. InGenius was ranked number 167 based on an impressive 5-year revenue growth of 540%. The award is issued by Canadian Business, a long-standing business magazine based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Winners of the Growth 500 are published in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com.

"We're very excited to be recognized by the Growth 500 award for the second year running," said Dale Gantous, CEO of InGenius. "It's a testament to the hard work the entire team has put in over the past 5 years, and we're committed to sustaining continuous growth into the future."

InGenius is a software company that helps companies connect existing phone systems into leading customer relationship management (CRM) systems, empowering sales and service teams to deliver world-class customer experiences. It's integration solution, InGenius Connector Enterprise, equips teams with tools like screen pop, which automatically gives context to incoming calls for a personalized customer experience, and automated call logging, which reduces time spent on after call work with customizable templates and fewer clicks. The solution helps contact centers increase productivity and improve customer satisfaction. InGenius has established itself as a world-leader in computer telephony integration (CTI), a critical and complex technology niche.

"InGenius Software has always been dedicated to continuous innovation, tempered with healthy financial responsibility and strategic risk-taking. This approach wouldn't be possible without the team of amazing employees we have here at InGenius," said Dale. "As anyone who runs a business knows, good work can't be accomplished without the best people. I'm proud to have worked with my management team to create a culture that aligns with our values of customer care, teamwork, innovation, respect and fun.

"The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today," said Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country."

InGenius is a recognized leader in computer telephony integration and contact center technologies.

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About InGenius

InGenius® Connector Enterprise expertly integrates existing telephone systems into leading CRMs, with an enterprise-proven solution. Using innovative computer telephony integration (CTI) that offers maximum configuration flexibility and security, InGenius easily adapts to unique contact center needs. Contact centers use InGenius to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience.

