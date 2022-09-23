Ingestible Sensors Market 2026, Witnesses Emergence of AdhereTech LLC and Atmo Biosciences Ltd as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the ingestible sensors market, operating in the health care industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 782.49 million, at a CAGR of 19.01% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ingestible Sensors Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global ingestible sensors market as a part of the global healthcare technology market within the global healthcare market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the ingestible sensors market throughout the forecast period. Request the Latest Free sample report.

Ingestible Sensors Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Buy Sample Report.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

AdhereTech LLC, Atmo Biosciences Ltd, CapsoVision Inc., CheckCap Ltd, etectRx, General Electric Co., HQ Inc, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medidata Solutions Inc., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and RF Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

The growing prevalence of chronic disorders has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Stringent government regulations might hamper the market growth. Download Free Sample Report.

Ingestible Sensors Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 40% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the sensor category led the growth under the component segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Component

Sensors



Data Recorders



Software

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Ingestible Sensors Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ingestible sensors market report covers the following areas:

Ingestible Sensors Market Size

Ingestible Sensors Market Trends

Ingestible Sensors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for sensor-enabled pills as one of the prime reasons driving the Ingestible Sensors Market growth during the next few years.

Related Reports

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hysterometers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ingestible Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.01% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 782.49 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AdhereTech LLC, Atmo Biosciences Ltd, CapsoVision Inc., CheckCap Ltd, etectRx, General Electric Co., HQ Inc, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medidata Solutions Inc., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and RF Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Data recorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Data recorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Data recorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Data recorders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Data recorders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Atmo Biosciences Ltd

Exhibit 89: Atmo Biosciences Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 90: Atmo Biosciences Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Atmo Biosciences Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 92: Atmo Biosciences Ltd - Key offerings

10.4 CapsoVision Inc.

Exhibit 93: CapsoVision Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: CapsoVision Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: CapsoVision Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: CapsoVision Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 CheckCap Ltd

Exhibit 97: CheckCap Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 98: CheckCap Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: CheckCap Ltd - Key offerings

10.6 HQ Inc

Exhibit 100: HQ Inc - Overview



Exhibit 101: HQ Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: HQ Inc - Key offerings

10.7 IntroMedic Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: IntroMedic Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: IntroMedic Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: IntroMedic Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 109: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 110: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 112: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 114: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 RF Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: RF Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: RF Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: RF Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio