Ingredients are the Biggest Factor Driving Consumer Buying of Skincare Products

Venezia 1920's Plant-Based Skincare Products are New Entry into U.S. Luxury Skincare Sector

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers today are focused on the ingredients in the skincare products they buy.

"Seventy-five percent of consumers want more information about the ingredients in their beauty products," said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920, a global beauty brand based in Venice, Italy. "Safer and healthier ingredients are the driving factor in their skincare purchases."

An Influenster survey also showed that 60 percent of consumers agree or strongly agree that luxury brands have better ingredients.

"It is obvious that consumers want healthier and safer skincare products," Zin said. "The survey also showed that 61 percent of the people surveyed place mostly luxury products in their beauty bags.

"They don't want the beauty products their mothers and grandmothers used, which often contained potentially dangerous ingredients," Zin added. "The COVID-19 pandemic made everyone think about their health and what they put in and on their bodies."

Venezia 1920's luxury limited-edition skincare products use mostly high-grade plant-based ingredients, such as Aloe Vera, Macadamia Oil, Ceramides, Chamomile Essential Oil, Pomegranate as well as Vitamins A and E, and Hyaluronic Acid.

"We do not use petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, heavy metals, including Nickel**, or other potentially harmful ingredients," Zin added. "Venezia 1920 products emphasize high-grade botanical-based ingredients.

"Whenever possible, we choose plant-based ingredients rather than synthetic substances," he added. "We only have synthetic ingredients that are safe to use."

Venezia 1920 skincare products, which are available on OneLavi.com, include:

Intense Purifying Face Cleanser with Pomegranate and Black Currant

Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion with Marigold E Hamamelis

Super Moisturizing Cream With Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid

Lifting Cream with Damask Rose

Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent

Anti-Aging Vehicular Serum with Liposomes

Lifting Moisturizer Serum with Crystalskin

Venezia 1920 products also are subjected to tests to verify the content of Nickel and heavy metals to guarantee the safety of the cosmetics.

To purchase Venezia 1920 plant-based luxury skincare products, visit OneLavi.com.

* Except in massage oil

** Nickel <0.00001%

