Ingrid Nieuwenhuis (42) switches from Facebook R&D to Alpha.One as Head of Science

Nieuwenhuis, who has a PhD in neuroscience, worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Berkeley. She switched to Nielsen Consumer Neuroscience, where she worked as Director Neuroscience testing marketing material. Subsequently, she worked at Facebook Marketing Science where she was responsible for the quality of neuroscience research of online advertising products.

Confident choice?

The switch to Alpha.One was well-considered, says Nieuwenhuis. "I came into contact with Alpha.One through my work at Facebook. I started talking with Coen (Olde Olthof, co-founder of Alpha.One) about enabling the measurement of real effectiveness of advertisement in a more scalable way, inspired by neuroscience and AI. We were aligned almost instantly."

In addition to her scientific role, Nieuwenhuis is developing a platform that quantifies brand value generated by marketing. It will help determine ads' strengths and weaknesses using machine learning. Olde Olthof: 'We have always opted for an uncommon and innovative route. Predicting human responses in a scalable model. That was not always easy, especially at the beginning. Now we are getting traction, it is very nice that someone with Nieuwenhuis's track record decides to join our company.'

About Alpha.One

Alpha.One was set up in Rotterdam in 2016 and is active in a domain where Neuroscience and Machine Learning (AI) meet. Founded by Ph.D.'s and in partnership with the Rotterdam School of Management (RSM), at the Erasmus University, it aims to help good companies make better decisions. For more information, visit www.alpha.one.

SOURCE Alpha.One