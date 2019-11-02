HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When the summer ends and pools are closed, many people make the mistake of thinking that pool maintenance can end. However, it's important to maintain your pool cover and keep it clean to avoid damage to your pool. Inground pool covers manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, discusses how to keep your pool cover clean during the fall.

First, it's important to keep your cover free from debris at all times. Leaves, twigs, and other debris can easily end up on your cover during the fall. Use a leaf blower, pool brush, or skimmer net to remove leaves and sticks from the cover. Avoid using lawn rakes or anything else that can damage the cover.

Second, check the water level on the cover regularly. Too much water can compromise the cover and should be removed. Be sure to check the water level more often as the weather becomes colder, to avoid large amounts of ice on the cover. Always remember to check your LOOP-LOC care and maintenance instructions for your safety cover and check with your swimming pool professional. Most importantly, be sure not to neglect routine cover maintenance and damage prevention. Check your cover periodically for rips or tears, and patch immediately if one appears.

The state of your pool cover during the fall is essential to the health of your pool when it's time to open it again next spring. To get the most of your pool cover this fall and winter, be sure to invest in the highest quality cover. LOOP-LOC pool covers not only meet quality standards but exceed them.

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC . LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC

