Inground Pool Covers Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Lists 6 Ways to Give Your Backyard a Fresh Look This Summer

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Take a look at your backyard. It's summer and you will be spending more hours in the fresh air than you have all year. As you are inspecting your at-home-oasis, of course, there are areas that need improvement, but it's overwhelming and you just do not know where to start. By having a list of ideas to spruce things up and attacking one at a time, you will see a quick and gorgeous transformation while being organized. To give your backyard that "wow' factor, inground pool covers manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, shares 6 ways to give your backyard a fresh look this summer.

Clean Up the Clutter. Go through everything you would normally stuff in the shed – gardening tools, kids' toys, extra plant pots. Sell, give, or throw away anything you no longer use and organize whatever you have left in an easy-to-find-way to prevent any eye-sores. Add Some Movement. Is your patio in need of a statement piece? A great addition to any backyard would be a porch swing for two or more people. While looking at swing designs, think about adding pillows, and even blankets, to make it the coziest place outside of your home. Introduce Water. Something simple as a bird bath, mini pond, or small waterfall will bring together both nature and a sense of calmness to your backyard the next time you lounge around. Shine Some Lights. Is your backyard too dark at night or has too many areas with blind spots away from the patio? Hang some string lights. By wrapping string lights around tree trunks and other elements of your yard you will create a sense of tranquility as the night rolls on. Invest in Furniture. Does your patio need a statement piece? While a brand new patio set is pricey, buying one or two new chairs will help liven the area and make your guests as comfortable as possible. Look at Plants. Did spring not blossom in your backyard? Cut down dead bushes, eradicate any weeds, and manicure overgrown shrubs. Also, include a splash of color by adding flowers and herbs to your garden that may or may not exist.

By following the tips above and reinvigorating up your backyard, you and your guests will never want to leave. Enjoy the fruits of your labor and relax in your at-home paradise with these easy, but significant updates.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC . LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC