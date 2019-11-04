HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining your pool is the key to being able to enjoy it season after season. Also, protecting your pool from damage requires a lot less time and money than repairing it does. One way pool owners can make sure their pool stays in good condition is by caring for the liner, even throughout the offseason.

Inground pool liners manufacturers, LOOP-LOC, explains how pool owners can keep their liner in top condition this fall.

Balance the water chemistry and chemical levels. Water balance is important in maintaining the appearance and extending the life of your liner. Make sure to use a water testing kit before closing the pool and periodically throughout the offseason if possible.

Maintain the appropriate water level. Be sure that the water level in your pool is high enough to put proper pressure on your liner. Refer to your care and maintenance instructions and contact your swimming pool professional should you need assistance.

Ensure the proper fit. When a liner is stretched too far, it becomes weak. Be sure to have your pool liner installed by a professional who can measure it properly and customize the fit, so your liner stays strong. If you notice that your liner is not fitting properly, contact a pool professional to have a look.

Use a safety cover in the off-season. A safety cover helps protect your liner during the fall and winter. It prevents debris and sunlight from getting into the pool and damaging the liner or tarnishing its appearance.

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC . LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

