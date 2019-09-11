Inhalation Anesthetics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

Increase in the number of surgeries performed globally is the major factor that is contributing to the growth of global inhalation anesthetics market. For instance, according to the annual estimates of Sedana Medical, there were about 4.5 to 7.5 million people ventilated and sedated worldwide in 2017. Furthermore, rise in population pool, increase in a number of the geriatric population prone to chronic diseases, growing demand for a lesser duration of hospitalization, and increasing accessibility to health services are some of the other factors responsible for the growth of global inhalation anesthetics market. As per to the UN reports, the global population aged 60 years or over numbered 962 million in 2017, more than twice as large as in 1980 when there were 382 million older persons worldwide. The number of the older population is expected to double again by 2050, projected to reach nearly 2.1 billion. However, side effects associated with the inhalation anesthetics, there is a lower adoption rate in case of inhaler anesthetics in certain surgical procedures, generic competition for almost all of the halogenated agents and recent patent expiries are restraining the inhalation anesthetics market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815043/?utm_source=PRN

Scope of the Report

Inhalational anesthetics are used for the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia as well as sedation. The most common inhalational anesthetics are sevoflurane, desflurane, and nitrous oxide. Of these, sevoflurane is the most common because of its rapid onset of action and the fact that patients recover quickly from it. Inhalational anesthetics cause respiratory depression, a decrease in arterial blood pressure and cerebral metabolic demand, and an increase in cerebral blood flow. While side effects differ based on the substance (e.g., halothane can cause hepatotoxicity), the most common side effect is nausea.



Key Market Trends

Sevoflurane holds the major share in Global Inhalational Anesthetics Market



Global Inhalational anesthetics market is segmented as Type, End-user and Geography. The type segment is further segmented into Desflurane, Sevoflurane, Isoflurane, Others.



Sevoflurane is the most widely used inhalational anesthetic owing to its therapeutic advantages and low cost. Sevoflurane is an ether inhalation anesthetic agent with low pungency, a non-irritant odour and a low blood, gas partition coefficient. It can be rapidly and conveniently administered without discomfort, and its low solubility facilitates precise control over the depth of anesthesia and rapid and smooth induction of, and emergence from, general anaesthesia. As an induction and maintenance agent for ambulatory and nonambulatory surgery in children, sevoflurane provides more rapid induction and emergence from anesthesia than halothane and has similar or better patient acceptability.



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in Inhalational Anesthetics Market



The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a significant growth due to the presence of high unmet needs, an increase in health awareness, large population base, and an increase in the number of surgeries. According to WHO report in 2017, it was estimated that about 39.5 million surgeries were performed in China. Moreover, propelling medical tourism due to the availability of cost-efficient and advanced healthcare treatment options compared to the other geographical regions and increasing adoption of novel technologies are bolstering the growth of inhalational anesthetics market in the Asia Pacific region. As per the report of Brink Asia Pacific Risk Center in 2017, around 4 million medical tourists traveled to India to seek health care services, 3.5 million foreign patients traveled to Thailand and 900,000 patients to Singapore in 2016.



Competitive Landscape

Market players in Global Inhalational Anesthetics Market are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolios by adopting inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships. While only a few companies are coming forward with innovative technologies and new product launches. For example, in January 2019, Sandoz, a Novartis division, has launched Desflurane, Liquid for Inhalation, the first generic of Suprane® in the US, as an inhalation agent for induction and maintenance of anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient surgery in adults, and for maintenance of anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient surgery in pediatric patients.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815043/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

