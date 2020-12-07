Inhaled and Intranasal Products Contract Service Providers Market, 2030
Dec 07, 2020, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inhaled and Intranasal Products Contract Service Providers Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 'Inhaled and Intranasal Products: Contract Service Providers Market (Focus on Drugs and Drug Delivery Systems), 2020 - 2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities for the contract service providers focused on drugs and drug delivery systems. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various contract service providers engaged in this domain.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as overall pulmonary market, global intranasal drug market, cost of goods sold and outsourcing trends, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the contract service providers market in the mid to long term, for the time period 2020-2030.
Amongst other elements, the report includes:
- A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of companies offering contract and custom services for the inhaled and Intranasal drug development and manufacturing, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, type of service provider (contract manufacturing organization and contract research organization), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), location of headquarters, location of manufacturing facilities, type of drug molecule (small molecule and biologic), type of inhaled and intranasal related primary service(s) offered (development, manufacturing, analytical testing/services, device selection/optimization and fill/finish and packaging), type of inhaled and intranasal related secondary service(s) offered (process development, pre-formulation development, formulation development, pre-formulation manufacturing, formulation manufacturing, particle engineering, product characterization, extractable and leachable studies, stability testing and plume geometry measurement), type of formulation (powder, aerosol and liquid), type of dosage form (metered dose inhaler, dry powder inhaler, nebulizer, soft mist inhaler, nasal spray, nasal drops, nasal powder and others), route of administration (oral and intranasal inhalation) and installed capacity and batch size (if available).
- A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of the companies offering contract services for the inhaled and intranasal drug delivery system manufacturing, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (precommercial and commercial), location of headquarters, location of manufacturing facilities, type of inhaled and intranasal drug delivery system related service(s) offered (design, development, manufacturing, assembly, fill/finish and packaging), type of formulation (powder, aerosol and liquid) and type of drug delivery system used (metered dose inhaler, dry powder inhaler, nebulizer, nasal spray and others).
- A competitiveness analysis of inhaled and intranasal drug product contract service providers across key geographical areas, featuring a four-dimensional bubble representation, taking into consideration service strength (number of services offered, type of formulation(s) offered and route of administration), manufacturing strength (type of drug molecule, scale of operation, number of manufacturing facilities), supplier strength (company size and its experience in this field) and company size (small-sized, mid-sized and large).
- Tabulated profiles of some of the key contract manufacturers (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) that offer a diverse range of capabilities for the development, manufacturing and packaging of inhaled and intranasal drugs across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each profile features an overview of the company, along with information related to its financial performance (if available), service portfolio, products and intranasal related capabilities, type of drug molecule, type of dosage form, inhaled and intranasal products related manufacturing facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
- An analysis of the various partnerships related to inhaled and intranasal contract service providers, which have been established since 2015, based on several parameters, such as year of agreement, type of partnership (development agreements, manufacturing agreements, merger and acquisition, licensing agreement, commercialization, research and development agreements, service alliance, joint venture and other agreements), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of inhaled and intranasal related service(s) offered (development, manufacturing, analytical testing/services and fill/finish and packaging), type of dosage form (metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, nebulizers and others) and most active players. It also provides the regional distribution of the players involved in the collaborations.
- A qualitative analysis highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by inhaled and intranasal product developers, while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage a contract service provider.
- An estimate of the global, inhaled and intranasal product demand, based on the type of product (inhaled and intranasal), type of drug delivery system used (metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, nebulizers and nasal sprays) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific).
- An insightful discussion on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the inhaled and intranasal service providers. In addition, it features various strategies that different companies have adopted/may adopt in order to mitigate the challenges affiliated to the current global crisis.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading contract service providers offering inhalable and intranasal products related services, across the world?
- In which regions are majority of the inhaled and intranasal product related manufacturing facilities located?
- What percentage of inhaled and intranasal manufacturing operations are outsourced?
- Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on inhaled and intranasal product services market?
- What is the current, global demand for inhaled and intranasal products?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Inhaled And Intranasal Drug Product Service Providers: Market Landscape
5. Inhaled And Intranasal Drug Delivery System Manufacturing Service Providers: Market Landscape
6. Company Competitiveness Analysis
7. Inhaled And Intranasal Contract Manufacturing Service Providers In North America
8. Inhaled And Intranasal Contract Manufacturing Service Providers In Europe And Asia-Pacific
9. Partnerships And Collaborations
10. Make Versus Buy Decision Making
11. Demand Analysis
12. Market Forecast And Opportunity Analysis
13. Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic On The Inhaled And Intranasal Service Providers Market
14. Conclusion
15. Executive Insights
16. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
