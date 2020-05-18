Inhance Digital Announces Release of Virtual Exhibit and Event Platform to Elevate Virtual Sales and Marketing Engagement

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive agency Inhance Digital today announced the availability for their Virtual Exhibit and Event Platform, (VEEPTM). Through a simple web browser interface, users can enter a completely interactive 3D world giving sales and marketing teams a way to engage customers and communicate their complex product/solution stories in their virtual meetings, virtual briefings, or virtual events more effectively.

This new platform allows customers to drive 3D product demonstrations and interactive non-linear storytelling, uncovering unique product/solution differentiation right at the onset. The customer can then interact with subject matter experts, explore identity-driven messaging, and can share and download personalized content.

Virtual events continue to drive engagement

The effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 has temporarily halted the meetings industry as countries, states and organizations have put travel on hold. But as disruptive as these measures have been, resulting in countless conventions and meetings having to be cancelled, postponed or moved to online-only, many event and exhibit planners are still planning to hold their events — just at a later date when the public-health crisis eases.

"The need for a virtual platform like VEEPTM is tremendous," CEO and President Maziar Farzam explained, "and we know physical events will come back. We do not consider this a replacement for physical engagements, but an extension of our client's exhibits and experiential marketing presence. Clients are quickly realizing this is not a novel trend, it is an evergreen engagement solution."

In this current climate, opportunities to hold smaller (micro) events and engage with customers easily and more frequently are what has driven VEEPTM platform's development. VEEPTM add-on features like polling, live streams, avatars, gamification, chat and interactive demos help clients build custom virtual experiences quickly and effectively- this provides a better user experience for remote customer engagement and sales. Creative Director David Chartier describes the platform, "Similar to a live event that gets customers in front of key story points and content, VEEPTM also maps this across all of the platform activity and provides valuable metrics that role up to your KPIs."

Inhance Digital

Inhance Digital is a full-service interactive agency, with an exceptional track record of success in providing end-to-end multi-media solutions for optimal audience engagement for training, sales, and marketing. Known for creative excellence, Inhance Digital draws award-winning talent from feature films, television shows and video games, and utilizes only the most dynamic technologies from those media. For more than 20 years, Inhance Digital has created best-of-class, innovative interactive content that has set an incredibly high standard in the industry.

