Inhibikase Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

ATLANTA, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to the proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Inhibikase has applied to list its common stock under the ticker symbol "IKT." The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, will act as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from the offices of ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, or by email at [email protected]. These documents may also be obtained free of charge, when they are available, by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Inhibikase (WWW.INHIBIKASE.COM)

Inhibikase is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts.



