Inhibrx Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

"This past quarter, we continued to make significant progress advancing our clinical programs and are on track to deliver data from all four programs later this year," said the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lappe. "April 2021 marked 11 years of Inhibrx dedicated to developing novel, best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, and we remain strongly encouraged that we will deliver on our mission."

Financial Results

Cash and Cash Equivalents. As of March 31, 2021, Inhibrx had cash and cash equivalents of $108.0 million , compared to $128.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

R&D Expense. Research and development expenses were $16.4 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $17.0 million during the first quarter of 2020. This overall decrease was primarily due to the timing of work performed by Inhibrx's contract development and manufacturing organization partners for the formulation and manufacturing of certain of its therapeutic candidates, offset in part by an increase in headcount and personnel-related costs due to the continued expansion of its organization.

G&A Expense. General and administrative expenses were $3.0 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.5 million during the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel-related costs and other expenses associated with operating as a public company.

Net Loss. Net loss was $19.3 million during the first quarter of 2021, or $0.51 per share, compared to $20.1 million during the first quarter of 2020, or $1.11 per share.

About the Inhibrx sdAb Platform

Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering in the construction of therapeutic candidates that can address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology. A key tool for this effort is the Inhibrx proprietary sdAb platform, which enables the development of therapeutic candidates with attributes superior to other monoclonal antibody and fusion protein approaches. This platform allows the combination of multiple binding units in a single molecule, enabling the creation of therapeutic candidates with defined valency or multiple specificities that can achieve enhanced cell signaling or conditional activation. An additional benefit of this platform is that these optimized, multi-functional entities can be manufactured using the established processes that are commonly used to produce therapeutic proteins.

About Inhibrx, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with bluebird bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

Inhibrx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)





THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited) Revenue:





License fee revenue $ 863



$ 872

Grant revenue 26



—

Total revenue 889



872

Operating expenses:





Research and development 16,438



17,016

General and administrative 3,009



1,467

Total operating expenses 19,447



18,483

Loss from operations (18,558)



(17,611)

Total other income (expense) (729)



(2,482)

Provision for income taxes 2



—

Net loss $ (19,289)



$ (20,093)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.51)



$ (1.11)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 37,736



18,154







Inhibrx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)









MARCH 31,

DECEMBER 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)











Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,990



$ 128,664

Other current assets 5,412



3,508

Non-current assets 11,102



11,568

Total assets $ 124,504



$ 143,740









Debt, current and non-current $ 29,445



$ 29,244

Other current liabilities 27,850



31,399

Other non-current liabilities 6,616



7,624

Total liabilities 63,911



68,267

Stockholders' equity 60,593



75,473

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 124,504



$ 143,740



SOURCE Inhibrx, Inc.