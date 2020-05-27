INI and CTIntegrations Create Secure Payment Solution

TUALATIN, Ore. & CEDAR PARK, Texas, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contact center solutions developer Interactive Northwest, Inc. (INI) has partnered with Omni-channel integration specialist CTIntegrations to deliver INI SecurePaymentAssistant™, a secure agent-assisted payment application. INI SecurePaymentAssistant is purpose-built to address the security concerns of today's contact center, including work from home agents.



INI SecurePaymentAssistant, which integrates with the Avaya Experience Portal, protects sensitive financial data by placing the contact center agent on hold while the caller makes a payment, aiding Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance. When INI SecurePaymentAssistant is integrated with the CTSuite™ web client, agents can launch and connect callers to the voice-enabled payment application, while receiving real-time progress updates at the desktop. Agents are unable to hear or view any payment transaction information during the interaction. The flexible configuration options in INI SecurePaymentAssistant allow for callers to be reconnected to the agent, transferred elsewhere, or disconnected once the payment is complete. INI SecurePaymentAssistant features an easy-to-use web administration interface, and allows payments with stored or new credit cards.



"Regardless of how trustworthy an agent may be, giving someone your credit card number over the phone feels risky to most people. We designed INI SecurePaymentAssistant to reassure callers that their payment information remains confidential, while still allowing them to continue their conversation with an agent," said Danette Craig, President, INI. "INI SecurePaymentAssistant offers a better customer experience and alleviates awkward financial information exchanges with agents. It also helps protect agents and organizations from accusations of wrongdoing."



INI SecurePaymentAssistant fully integrates with the popular CTIntegrations CTSuite web client, enabling one-click transfers to the payment application and on-screen progress monitoring. CTSuite provides an intuitive agent interface which allows multimodal communication channels and integration with Avaya CC Elite.



"CTIntegrations is always looking for ways to enhance CTSuite so that it better serves the needs of today's contact centers," said Ronny Flaatten, CTO of CTIntegrations. "Adding INI SecurePaymentAssistant to CTSuite addresses a key concern our customers are pivoting to support, which is agents working from home in a non-corporate environment."



INI SecurePaymentAssistant is now available through INI, CTIntegrations, and Avaya Partners. For more features, benefits and information, visit www.interactivenw.com or www.ctsuite.io, or call 1-800-732-3236.



About Interactive Northwest, Inc.



Since 1992, INI has been a leader in developing IVR and telephony communication software. Recognized for its expertise in voice response, speech recognition, CTI, and security, INI delivers solutions that result in high satisfaction for clients, partners, and end-users alike. For more information visit www.interactivenw.com or contact INI at 1-800-732-3236.



About CTIntegrations LLC



Founded in 2007, CTIntegrations, LLC is an Austin-based software development and system integration company focused on contact center technology. Our highly skilled and certified team of experts provides a wide range of software development and professional services from pre-sale design and engineering to implementation. To learn more, go to www.CTIntegrations.com.



