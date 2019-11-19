INID Research Lab Introduces "Continual™ G", The First And Only Glutathione Enhancing Supplement Containing Glyteine™, Which Rapidly Increases Cellular Glutathione Levels In A Single Dose

CYPRESS, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INID Research Lab is proud to announce that its long awaited cellular glutathione enhancer, Continual™ G with Glyteine™, is now available for immediate shipment via the Company's website https://www.continualg.com.

Continual™ G is INID's consumer brand and Glyteine is its proprietary form of Gamma Glutamylcysteine, which is the immediate precursor to the tripeptide Glutathione, the human body's "master antioxidant." Glyteine is the only ingredient proven in peer reviewed, published human clinical trials to raise cellular glutathione levels in a single dose, and in as little as two hours.

Glyteine has been designated as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) based on carefully conducted and thorough toxicological testing completed under the U.S. FDA's Self-Affirmation guidelines.

The commercial availability of Glyteine is the culmination of over fifteen years of effort by an Australian group of scientists and engineers. Rajan Shah, President of INID Research Lab LLC, a chemical engineer with degrees from MIT, headed up this project in collaboration with Associate Professor Wallace Bridge (PhD) of UNSW Sydney and Dr. Martin Zarka (PhD), R&D Manager at Biospecialties International P/L, Australia. Together, they successfully transformed this project from concept to reality, resulting in perhaps the single most important breakthrough in nutritional supplementation in decades.

Mr. Shah commented, "This has been a long and challenging journey with many seemingly insurmountable obstacles along the way. However, the importance of achieving success with all the profound implications for human health has been well worth it.

"We are pleased to be able to share this remarkable nutritional supplement with health conscious consumers all over the world who can expect to experience improvements in their wellbeing," he added.

Prof. Bridge also commented, "From my first realization of the extraordinary potential of GGC, I have focused my research on making this remarkable compound available to everyone.

"My collaboration with Dr. Zarka, Mr Shah and their colleagues and the completion of the first commercial manufacturing facility in Cypress, Texas has made all the hard work over the years well worth it," he added.

Prof. Bridge is currently working with other teams of UNSW scientists and clinicians to investigate Glyteine's potential nutraceutical benefits across a wide range of human health concerns.

Continual™ is the registered trademark of INID Research Lab LLC, USA.

For further information, contact: info@continualg.com

SOURCE INID Research Lab

Related Links

https://www.continualg.com/

