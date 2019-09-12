Initial Beta Phase Results in for Epigenetic-based Personalized Skincare Testing Company EpigenCare

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epigenetic biotechnology company EpigenCare Inc. recently completed its initial pilot study with its direct-to-consumer epigenetic skincare test as part of its beta phase. Its test, SKINTELLI (https://www.skintelli.com), was made available in a limited release since March of this year to qualifying early adopters. Preliminary findings enabled EpigenCare to develop a statistical model for approximating the age of an individual's skin, irrespective of his or her chronological age.



SKINTELLI's test report delivers a snapshot of your current skin quality profile. You can easily mail back your self-collected skin DNA with the SKINTELLI's test kit's prepaid mailing label.

The SKINTELLI test uses next-generation sequencing to quantitate the activity levels of one's genes that are responsible for multiple skin quality aspects including skin aging, moisture retention, and pigmentation. These active or inactive states are determined by the DNA methylation levels of a proprietary panel of gene markers using a modified targeted bisulfite-sequencing and bioinformatics method. DNA methylation is the most well characterized epigenetic mechanism and can be used to assess one's current skin quality as opposed to static genetic predispositions commonly found in current DNA genotyping tests.

During the first part of the beta phase, EpigenCare found that the skin ages measured based on its proposed model is consistent with the methylation levels of the age-focused gene marker panel and are also highly correlated with the chronological ages of most individuals, suggesting the capability for the model to identify individuals with atypical skin quality. The most frequent skin quality factors with minor adverse impact are skin sensitivity response control (73.9% of participants) followed by skin rejuvenation capability (47.8%) and moisture retention (30.4%). These results were recently presented by the company's CEO, William Lee, at the Innovations in Dermatological Sciences meeting hosted by Rutgers University's Center for Dermal Research.



"Through SKINTELLI, we intend to accelerate the implementation of epigenetics in consumer applications," said Dr. Adam Weiwei Li, CSO at EpigenCare, "through rapid data accumulation and validation of DNA methylation changes in key markers of skin quality."



By offering a scientifically driven solution that is informative to the consumer, one can reduce trial-and-error spending on skincare products with EpigenCare's ingredient-based matching algorithm. The company plans for a larger sample pool of participants in the next stage of its beta phase and is currently enroute for official debut of SKINTELLI next year.

About EpigenCare

EpigenCare Inc. is a privately held personal epigenomics and digital biotechnology company based in New York. The company offers SKINTELLI, a direct-to-consumer epigenetics test to assess the dynamic state of one's skin quality and match it to existing skincare brands on the market. EpigenCare is a winner of Johnson & Johnson's Digital Beauty Quickfire Challenge and its epigenetic technology is supported by EpiGentek Group Inc. Both investors and consumers can learn more about EpigenCare and its personalized skincare solutions at https://www.epigencare.com.

