Initiatives to Curb Greenhouse Effect Boosting the Demand for Energy Efficient Motor Market. The Industry to Witness Revenue of More than USD 47 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton estimates that the energy efficient motor market will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2027. The sale of energy-efficient motors in the APAC region is expected to witness steady growth, driven by expenditure on infrastructure and industrial production growth. Many APAC countries, including China and India, are expected to develop and contribute to the energy-efficient motors market, with key infrastructure expansion in the industrial sector and building services during the forecast period. North America remains the third-largest energy-efficient motors market in 2021 owing to its strong process manufacturing firms and oil & gas industries.

Energy Efficient Motors Market

Energy Efficient Motor Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 47.34 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 32.40 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 6.52 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Efficiency, Application, End-Users, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries The US, Canada, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Brazil, and Mexico Key Leading Players ABB, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Regal Beloit Corporation, Siemens, WEG, Brook Crompton, Bharat Bijlee Limited, Havells India Limited, General Electric, Toshiba International Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Laxmi Hydraulics, NIDEC CORPORATION, Regal Beloit, Rockwell Automation, ebm-papst, Regal Rexnord Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Kirloskar Electric Company Page Number 229 Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3609

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

High Adoption of Robotics and Automation to Boost the Market Growth

Robotics is one of the fastest-growing industries across the globe. Robotics is witnessing a surge in demand due to their high utility, efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. Various industries are looking at robotics and automation as an option to adopt to reduce the costs incurred by the company. For instance, robotics has a lot of scope in healthcare, agriculture, food preparation, manufacturing, and defense industries.

In the healthcare industry, development in robotics has the potential to ease the work of health professionals instead of taking over like it is usually assumed to be. Robots can be of great utility in therapy, surgery, attending patients, and rehabilitation and can make the treatment process relatively seamless for both the patient and the care/treatment giver. Now that the demand for robotics is rising in the healthcare industry, the demand for energy-efficient motors is anticipated to increase in the healthcare industry.

Agriculture is another sector known to slowly adopt different types and forms of robotics to carry out its operations. GPS enabled, and farmers are already using self-guided tractors and harvesters. A hike in demand for autonomous machines was observed that helped with operations such as weed removal, mowing, spraying, and pruning.

Vendor Insights

Major suppliers actively compete for a top place in the industry, with waves of rivalry from other local suppliers. It is expected that foreign players can develop inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. In addition, businesses with stronger technological and financial resources can produce new technologies that can make products competitive. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As.

Large companies like ABB, Siemens, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi, and others are all set to explore the global energy-efficient motor market. These businesses have a global presence in at least three major geographical areas: North America, APAC, and Europe. However, local vendors are selling goods at low prices with identical requirements. The general manufacturing industry relies on multiple countries to procure its raw materials to keep the COGS low and maintain a steady inflow devoid of supply chain disruptions. The situation further deteriorated post-COVID-19, with commercial flights shut and cross-border trade limited to essential commodities. The trade-related issues with China and the U.S. are further anticipated to worsen and impact the energy efficient motor market dynamics. The procurement model of manufacturing companies is thus expected to change to avoid the lack of access to international suppliers.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Vendors

ABB

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Regal Beloit Corporation

Siemens

WEG

Brook Crompton

Bharat Bijlee Limited

Havells India Limited

General Electric

Toshiba International Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Laxmi Hydraulics

NIDEC CORPORATION

Regal Beloit

Rockwell Automation

ebm-papst

Regal Rexnord Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Kirloskar Electric Company

Market Segmentation

Efficiency

IE1

IE2

IE3

IE4

Application

Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Others

End-Users

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The U.K.



Italy



France



Spain



Germany

APAC

China



Australia



Japan



South Korea



India

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



Turkey

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Research Reports:

Industrial Motors Market - The global industrial motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027. An industrial electric motor is an electromechanical machine found in major industrial products worldwide. Industrial electric motors translate electrical energy into mechanical energy and are used in conveyors, pumps, fans, and other industrial machinery. The industrial motors market is segmented into A.C. and D.C. motors. These motors can be further classified into low, medium, and high voltage types and are distributed through various sales channels.

Pumps Market - The global pumps market is expected to reach USD 91.08 billion in 2027. Increased infrastructure projects in developing economies, rising modular construction projects, and demand for efficient & advanced pump technologies are significant factors contributing to the global market. A pump is a device or machine for raising, driving, exhausting, or compressing fluids or gases using pistons, plungers, or rotating vans. Along with fluids, it also transfers slurries, by mechanical action, typically converted from electrical energy into hydraulic energy.

Pool Heat Pump Market - The global pool heat pump market is expected to reach USD 7.99 billion by 2027. Heat pumps are significant for substantial and immediate carbon savings compared with the other modes of current heating systems. Heat decarbonization is a major priority that compels economies to strive and implement wide-scale adoption of appliances with lower carbon emissions. Pool heat pumps are the next big opportunity for the pool-heating industry, where shipments are expected to surpass 1.5 million units by 2027.

Servo Motors and Drives Market - The global servo motors and drives market is expected to grow significantly, owing to their wide application in robotics, medical facilities, and other industries. The increasing use of robotics and automation is expected to boost servo motors and drive market growth. Due to their dynamic and efficient features, A.C. servo motors are expected to witness higher demand than D.C. servo motors. A.C. servo motors are expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period due to their ability to operate with AC current and high pick-up frequency with both light and heavy loads. Owing to the growth of automated applications in end-user industries such as machine tools, packaging, robotics, electronics, and semiconductors, the global servo motors and drives market is expected to witness growth in the coming years.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY EFFICIENCY

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 REPORT OVERVIEW

7.2 CHALLENGES IN TERMS OF ECONOMY

7.3 OPPORTUNITY & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS

7.4 SEGMENT ANALYSIS

7.5 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

7.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

8.2.1 RAW MATERIALS

8.2.2 MANUFACTURERS/ASSEMBLY

8.2.3 RETAILERS

8.2.4 END-USERS

8.3 INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

8.4 CHALLENGES IN TERMS OF ECONOMY

8.5 BARRIERS TO ADOPTION OF HIGHLY ENERGY-EFFICIENT MOTORS & MOTOR SYSTEMS

8.5.1 ORGANIZATIONAL

8.5.2 ECONOMICAL

8.5.3 TECHNICAL

8.5.4 INERTIA

8.6 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

8.6.1 AT WHAT RATE WILL THE ENERGY-EFFICIENT MOTORS MARKET GROW POST-2022?

8.6.2 WHAT ARE THE MAJOR FACTORS AFFECTING THE ENERGY-EFFICIENT MOTORS MARKET?

8.6.3 HOW ARE ENERGY-EFFICIENT MOTORS BETTER THAN REGULAR STANDARD MOTORS?

8.6.4 WHAT IS THE STATE OF THE ENERGY-EFFICIENT MOTORS MARKET IN DIFFERENT REGIONS ACROSS THE GLOBE?

8.6.5 WHY ARE ENERGY-EFFICIENT MOTORS SO EXPENSIVE?

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 INCREASING ENERGY CONSUMPTION ACROSS INDUSTRIES

9.2 INITIATIVES BY INDUSTRIES TO CURB GREENHOUSE EFFECT

9.3 INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR IE4 MOTORS

9.4 GOVERNMENT SUPPORT TO PROMOTE ENERGY EFFICIENCY

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 RISE IN USE OF ROBOTICS & AUTOMATION

10.2 INCREASE IN ADOPTION OF ENERGY-EFFICIENT SOLUTIONS

10.3 INNOVATIONS & RAPID TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

11 MARKET GROWTH RESTRAINTS

11.1 HIGH PRICING OF SUPER PREMIUM EFFICIENCY (IE4) MOTORS

11.2 LACK OF AWARENESS & MISUSE OF GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES

11.3 INCREASE IN COPPER PRICES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 BY EFFICIENCY

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 IE1

13.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 IE2

13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 IE3

13.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.6 IE4

13.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 BY APPLICATION

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 PUMPS

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 FANS

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 COMPRESSORS

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.6 OTHERS

14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 BY END-USERS

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 INDUSTRIAL

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 COMMERCIAL

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.5 RESIDENTIAL

15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.6 TRANSPORTATION

15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.7 OTHERS

15.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 GEOGRAPHY

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

17 NORTH AMERICA

17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3 EFFICIENCY

17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.4 APPLICATION

17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5 END-USERS

17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6 KEY COUNTRIES

17.6.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 APAC

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 EFFICIENCY

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 APPLICATION

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 END-USERS

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6 KEY COUNTRIES

18.6.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.3 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.4 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6.5 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 EUROPE

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 EFFICIENCY

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 APPLICATION

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 END-USERS

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 KEY COUNTRIES

19.6.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.2 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.4 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 LATIN AMERICA

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 EFFICIENCY

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 APPLICATION

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 END-USERS

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 KEY COUNTRIES

20.6.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 EFFICIENCY

21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.4 APPLICATION

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5 END-USERS

21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6 KEY COUNTRIES

21.6.1 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6.2 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

23.1 ABB

23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

23.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

23.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

23.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

23.2 CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS

23.3 REGAL BELOIT CORPORATION

23.4 SIEMENS

23.5 WEG

24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

24.1 BROOK CROMPTON

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.2 BHARAT BIJLEE

24.3 HAVELLS INDIA

24.4 GENERAL ELECTRIC

24.5 TOSHIBA INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

24.6 MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

24.7 LAXMI HYDRAULICS

24.8 NIDEC CORPORATION

24.9 ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

24.10 EBM-PAPST

24.11 REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION

24.12 EMERSON ELECTRIC

24.13 KIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC COMPANY

25 REPORT SUMMARY

25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

26.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.2 EFFICIENCY

26.3 IE1

26.3.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.4 IE2

26.4.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.5 IE3

26.5.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.6 IE4

26.6.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.7 APPLICATION

26.8 PUMPS

26.8.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.9 FANS

26.9.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.10 COMPRESSORS

26.10.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.11 OTHERS

26.11.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.12 END-USERS

26.13 INDUSTRIAL

26.13.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.14 COMMERCIAL

26.14.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.15 RESIDENTIAL

26.15.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.16 TRANSPORTATION

26.16.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.17 OTHERS

26.17.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.18 NORTH AMERICA

26.19 EFFICIENCY

26.19.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.20 APPLICATION

26.20.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.21 END-USERS

26.21.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.22 APAC

26.23 EFFICIENCY

26.23.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.24 APPLICATION

26.24.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.25 END-USERS

26.25.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.26 EUROPE

26.27 EFFICIENCY

26.27.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.28 APPLICATION

26.28.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.29 END-USERS

26.29.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.30 LATIN AMERICA

26.31 EFFICIENCY

26.31.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.32 APPLICATION

26.32.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.33 END-USERS

26.33.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.34 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

26.35 EFFICIENCY

26.35.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.36 APPLICATION

26.36.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.37 END-USERS

26.37.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27 APPENDIX

27.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981569/Energy_Efficient_Motors_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence