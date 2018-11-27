Injectable Drug Delivery to 2024

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The correlation between chronic conditions and the benefits of patient self-administration continues to influence therapeutic product decisions, managed care initiatives and regulatory actions.Â Drug injection device designs are increasingly being based on the results of human engineering inputs and patient preference research. Branding and packaging choices are more frequently being driven by data sources historically employed by consumer product marketers. For drug developers and device suppliers, the implications of these trends are influencing product development methodology and changing supply chain relationships. Decisions regarding as-supplied packaging that were once considered boilerplate have moved to the early stages of the development process. The trend toward self-administration of injectables will exert increasing influence on all aspects of the parenteral drug sector.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5629015



What You Will Learn

â€¢ What are the dynamics of the shifting landscape for injectable drug delivery and the market impact of new and evolving syringes and injectors by therapeutic indication?

â€¢ What are the market drivers influencing syringes and injectors â€" device designs, feature/functionality, product branding, competing technologies and commercial development?

â€¢ What are the key characteristics of the major injectable device market segments and what is the impact of market demographics, and competing business strategies?

â€¢ What is the current market demand for syringes and injectors by indication and therapy and what will it be in 2024?

â€¢ Who are the leading injection device companies, and what are their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations?

â€¢ What is the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors on injectable drug delivery demand?



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5629015



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

