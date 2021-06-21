Injection Molded Plastics Market to record 5% CAGR during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports
Jun 21, 2021, 15:01 ET
The injection-molded plastics market is poised to grow by 35.97 million tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the injection molded plastics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand from developing countries, the growth in the automobile industry, and the increase in demand from the packaging industry.
The injection-molded plastics market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increase in demand from the packaging industry as one of the prime reasons driving the injection molded plastics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The injection-molded plastics market covers the following areas:
Injection Molded Plastics Market Sizing
Injection Molded Plastics Market Forecast
Injection Molded Plastics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Braskem SA
- China Petrochemical Corp.
- Dow Inc.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Huntsman Corp.
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Repsol SA
- Westlake Chemical Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer goods and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Raw Materials
- Market segments
- Comparison by Raw Materials
- Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Raw Materials
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
