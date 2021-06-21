Injection Molded Plastics Market to record 5% CAGR during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the injection molded plastics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand from developing countries, the growth in the automobile industry, and the increase in demand from the packaging industry.

The injection-molded plastics market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increase in demand from the packaging industry as one of the prime reasons driving the injection molded plastics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The injection-molded plastics market covers the following areas:

Injection Molded Plastics Market Sizing

Injection Molded Plastics Market Forecast

Injection Molded Plastics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Braskem SA

China Petrochemical Corp.

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Huntsman Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Repsol SA

Westlake Chemical Corp.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Pectin Market- The pectin market is segmented by application (JFB, dairy products, confectionery products, beverages, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Citric Acid Market- The citric acid market is segmented by application (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and personal care products, detergents and cleaners, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer goods and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Raw Materials

Market segments

Comparison by Raw Materials

Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Raw Materials

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Braskem SA

China Petrochemical Corp.

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Huntsman Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Repsol SA

Westlake Chemical Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-injection-molded-plasticsmarket

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/injection-molded-plastics-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio