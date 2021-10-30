Injection Molding Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.89% by 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, and Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising awareness about energy saving, the rising adoption of high-efficient injection molding machines in the packaging industry, and the growing demand from the healthcare industry. However, the volatility of raw material prices is hindering the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, Haitan International Holdings Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and The Japan Steel Works Ltd., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the injection molding market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into segments plastics, rubber, and others. The injection molding market share growth by the plastics segment will be significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Injection Molding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, Haitan International Holdings Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and The Japan Steel Works Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio