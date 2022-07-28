Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Global Market Report 2022: 3D Printing Applications Present Massive Opportunities for Growth

DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global injection molding polyamide 6 market is expected to grow from $7.04 billion in 2021 to $7.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The market is expected to grow to $11.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.



The injection molding polyamide 6 market consists of sales injection molding polyamide 6 and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide injection molding polyamide 6. Polyamide 6 is also known as nylon 6 or polycaprolactam, offers surface finish, strength, stiffness, and chemical resistance to hydrocarbons.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the injection molding polyamide 6 markets in 2021. This region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the injection molding polyamide 6 report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Growing demand for polyamide 6 in automotive applications is expected to drive the market for injection molding polyamide 6 during the forecast period. Advanced materials such as polymer composites, magnesium (Mg) alloys, aluminum (Al) alloys, and similar other materials can replace cast iron and traditional steel components, which will reduce the weight of the body and chassis of the vehicle up to 50% and therefore reduce the fuel consumption.

For example, high-efficiency engines which are made from lightweight materials, injection molding polyamide 6, are expected to save more than 5 billion gallons of fuel annually by 2030 in one-quarter of the USA. Therefore, increasing demand for polyamide 6 in automotive is expected to drive the injection molding polyamide 6 market.



The usage of polyamide-6 powder in 3D printing is an emerging trend in the injection molding polyamide 6 markets. 3D printing is an emerging technology that is used in various applications such as automotive and construction. 3D printing makes manufacturing more versatile, economical, energy-saving, and efficient. The usage of polyamide-6 powder to make such 3D printed parts is expected to shorten the development cycle, save cost and meet the customized requirements of small volume production.

For instance, polyamide-6 powder developed by BASF is the first raw material that made 3D printing parts, which was successfully used in engine testing. Therefore, the usage of polyamide-6 powder in 3D printing is playing an important role in the injection molding polyamide 6 markets.

1) By Grade: Reinforced PA 6; Unreinforced PA 6; Other Grades

2) By End User: Automotive; Electrical and Electronics; Industrial/Machinery; Consumer Goods and Appliances; Construction; Other End Users



