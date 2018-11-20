Injection Pen Market Size Worth $67.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 9.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global injection pens/injectable pens/pen injectors market is expected to reach USD 67.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period. High demand for these devices for management of various chronic as well as acute diseases and increasing awareness in developing regions are key factors expected to drive the market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Injectable pens have witnessed significant success in improving patient convenience during management of chronic disease, a process that might include administering intermittent injections. These devices are more convenient and affordable than other delivery systems. Ongoing studies on the same to assess their applications in management of other diseases, including but not limited to Hepatitis C and cancer, is expected to ensure swift market growth through 2025.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Injection Pens Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Disposable, Reusable), By Dosage (Fixed, Variable), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/injection-pens-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Rising incidence of diseases such as diabetes and arthritis is primarily boosting market growth

Increase in government healthcare expenditure and availability of favorable healthcare insurance policies in developed as well as developing countries is driving the market

By product, reusable injectable pens are the largest and fastest growing segment owing to the advantages associated with them such as cost effectiveness and patient convenience. Commercially available reusable injectable pens mainly include Novopen, Luxura, Berlipen, AllStar, NovoRapid, basalgar, Bydureon, Epipen and Genotropin

By dosage, variable dosage is the fastest growing segment. Some of the customizable variable pens are UnoPen, ServoPen and Ypsopen by Ypsomed, Madie by SHL Group, and Evo pen by Copernicus

North America dominates the market, followed by Europe . Technological advancements and increase in incidence of osteoporosis, arthritis, and anaphylaxis are factors that can be attributable to its largest market share

dominates the market, followed by . Technological advancements and increase in incidence of osteoporosis, arthritis, and anaphylaxis are factors that can be attributable to its largest market share Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. Better accessibility to healthcare, coupled with constantly increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, is fueling market growth

is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. Better accessibility to healthcare, coupled with constantly increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, is fueling market growth China is one of the most lucrative markets with tremendous growth opportunities for global as well as local players. This is owing to favorable factors such as availability of labor and raw materials at significantly lower prices as compared to other regions

is one of the most lucrative markets with tremendous growth opportunities for global as well as local players. This is owing to favorable factors such as availability of labor and raw materials at significantly lower prices as compared to other regions Key players in the market include Owen Mumford Ltd.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Eli Lilly and Company; Mylan N.V.; AstraZeneca; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi; and Sandoz Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market - The global reprocessed medical devices market size was estimated at USD 1.64 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period.

The global reprocessed medical devices market size was estimated at in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period. Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market - The global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market size was estimated at USD 17.2 billion in 2016.

The global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market size was estimated at in 2016. Biosensors Market - The global biosensors market size was valued at USD 15.6 billion in 2016 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The global biosensors market size was valued at in 2016 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Bone Densitometers Market - The global bone densitometers market size was estimated at USD 893.7 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the coming years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global injection pens market on the basis of product, dosage, application, and region:

Injection Pens Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Disposable Reusable

Injection Pens Dosage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Fixed Variable

Injection Pens Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Diabetes Insulin Non-insulin Anaphylaxis Osteoporosis Growth hormone deficiency Arthritis Others

Injection Pens Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Greece Denmark Spain Norway Belgium Austria Asia Pacific Japan China India Thailand Australia Singapore Malaysia Sri Lanka Bangladesh South Korea Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina MEA UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Qatar Kuwait



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.