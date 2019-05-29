Injured Army Helicopter Pilot Trades in One Dream for Another With Keyrenter Property Management

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Military veteran Ryan Davis was living his dream as an Army helicopter pilot when a series of unfortunate events changed his life. Ryan calls the experience "a hard landing." After countless hours of physical therapy, he realized that a long-term military career was no longer an option. "It wasn't the accident or injury that scared me," said Ryan. "Not knowing how I would feed my family--now that's scary."

Beyond his military experience, impressive core values, and a natural propensity to serve others, the skillset Ryan acquired in his youth was pretty much limited to building construction. Ryan is proud of his handyman ability but that alone wasn't enough for him. With the help of a career coach, he found the perfect fit in Keyrenter Property Management and made the leap into entrepreneurship.

After achieving his real estate and franchise licenses, Ryan opened Keyrenter Alexandria where he specializes in residential property management of single family homes and small multi-family properties. With Alexandria being home to the Pentagon and Fort Belvoir, many of his clients are military service members who are also property investors or former do-it-yourself landlords. Ryan speaks their language and understands the SCRA (The Servicemember Civil Relief Act). That's important with the high population of military and DOD families in the area. When they get orders to move, knowing the ropes helps Ryan turn properties quickly and reduce vacancies; something every landlord appreciates.

You'll find nothing but 5-star reviews for Keyrenter Alexandria Property Management. That's just one differentiator that sets Ryan apart from his competitors. Others include:

One Point of Contact

of Contact Video Tour Marketing

Premium Advertising

Secure Property Showings

Enhanced Tenant Screening

Routine Inspections

Videos of Move-In and Move-Out Inspections

Drive-By Property Checks

Timely Rent Payments

Carving out a piece of the property management market is tough with all the competition in the area but Ryan's not worried. He has something his competitors don't. Ryan's family is his Why. When you combine that with Keyrenter's training and support, you have a winning recipe for success.

To learn how Ryan can provide a stress-free landlord experience visit Keyrenter Alexandria Property Management .

