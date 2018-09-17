Injured Veterans Build Connections at Yoga Class

The yoga session combined body movements and holds, aromatherapy with essential oils, and meditation techniques to help warriors achieve calmness, pain relief, and body control. Warriors and their guests mingled during a light lunch and learned more about WWP events and opportunities.

"This was a chance to spend time with my wife, exercise, and establish friendships with other veterans," said Navy veteran David Cabrera from San Diego. "Everyone who attended was friendly, respectful, and willing to meet new friends."

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to experience veteran peer support firsthand. These social gatherings get them out of the house and connect them with fellow service members and their communities.

"My wife and I are grateful that Wounded Warrior Project's extraordinary programs help us form new connections with other understanding and caring veterans and families," David said.

"My husband and I are part of a community of veterans when we attend these events," Analy said. "We're surrounded by like-minded people. The events allow us to obtain peace and give back to others. My husband is also a vet, and it helps him so much to be able to talk to fellow warriors."

Activities like yoga and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

To learn more about WWP's Physical Health and Wellness program, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/physical-health-wellness.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

