Injured Veterans Connect and Exercise During Laser Tag

Warriors dodged their way through close-combat scenarios in multiple rounds of laser tag in the 17,000 square-foot arena. They also got to know other veterans living near them.

"My wife and I were excited about being able to experience this unique gathering with my two young boys and my fellow Wounded Warrior Project veterans," said Paul Garrison, who served in the Army. "Some I've met before, and some were new faces."

WWP connects warriors with one another, their families, and communities. It serves warriors through lifesaving programs and services targeting mental and physical health, career and benefits counseling, and support for the most severely wounded. WWP empowers warriors to mentor other veterans and live life on their terms.

"I appreciate everything Wounded Warrior Project has done for me and my family," Paul said, "and I know their support will continue to help us in the future."

Activities like team laser tag and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

